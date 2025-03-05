Ring Energy to Acquire Lime Rock's Central Basin Platform Assets

Texas-based Ring Energy, Inc. is acquiring the Central Basin Platform (CBP) assets of Lime Rock Resources IV, LP for $100 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The purchase price of the acquisition is $100 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. Consideration consists of cash and up to 7.4 million shares of Ring common stock based on Ring’s 10-day volume weighted average stock price of $1.3534 per common share as of February 24, the company said in a news release. The upfront cash consideration is expected to be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under Ring’s existing credit facility.

The assets cover approximately 17,700 net acres near the company’s existing footprint, and are estimated to have 2,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of low-decline average third-quarter-2024 net production from around 101 gross wells.

Lime Rock’s CBP acreage is in Andrews County, Texas, where most of the acreage directly offsets Ring’s core Shafter Lake operations, and the “remaining acreage is prospective for multiple horizontal targets and exposes the company to new active plays,” the company said.

The transaction has an effective date of October 1, 2024, and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter, according to the release.

Ring Chairman and CEO Paul McKinney said, “This is a unique opportunity to capture high-quality, oil-weighted assets that generate significant free cash flow in a privately negotiated transaction. Today’s announcement is another example of our proven strategy to create value for our shareholders through accretive M&A. This acquisition not only increases our scale, but it also enhances our portfolio of high-return drilling locations and accelerates the company’s ability to pay down debt. We look forward to quickly integrating the assets into our existing operations and applying our extensive expertise to optimally develop the inventory of horizontal targets afforded by the transaction”.

“For the Lime Rock transaction, we expect to run the same playbook as our highly successful Founders’ acquisition announced in 2023, which has outperformed nearly all our initial underwriting assumptions. Since closing, Ring has increased the Founders’ production base by greater than 40%, lowered the Founders’ per Boe lifting costs by approximately 20 percent, and reduced our Company’s debt balance through free cash flow generation to more than cover the cash purchase price. We plan to achieve similar success on the Lime Rock assets. Our team has a proven M&A track record as Lime Rock will mark Ring’s fourth acquisition since 2019, totaling approximately $940 million of assets. We believe the benefits of consolidation are compelling when structured appropriately, and we strongly view this as a value-enhancing transaction for Ring shareholders that will better position the Company for future opportunities and long-term success,” McKinney said.

Ring Energy describes itself as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets.

