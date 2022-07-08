Ring Energy Acquires Stronghold Assets

Ring Energy has signed a deal to acquire assets of Stronghold Energy II Operating, and Stronghold Energy II Royalties (Stronghold), majority owned by the growth investor Warburg Pincus for a total consideration of $465 million. Stronghold’s operations are located primarily in Crane County, Texas and focused on the development of approximately 37,000 net acres in the Permian Basin’s Central Basin Platform (CBP).

The cash portion of the consideration ($200 million) will be funded primarily from borrowings under a fully committed revolving credit facility to be underwritten by Truist Securities, Citizens Bank, N.A., KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities. The borrowing base of the company’s $1.0 billion Credit Facility will be increased from $350.0 million to $600.0 million upon closing of the transaction.

The equity component of the consideration will be approximately 21.3 million shares of Ring’s common stock based on a 20-day VWAP of $3.60 per share as of June 30, 2022, and 153,176 shares of new Series A convertible preferred stock that will be automatically converted to common stock upon stockholder approval of the conversion into approximately 42.5 million shares of common stock at the equivalent price of $3.60 per common share.

The effective date of the transaction is June 1, 2022 and closing is anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

“We are excited to announce the agreement to acquire Stronghold’s conventional asset base, which we expect will further diversify our commodity mix and provide increased optionality on multiple fronts upon closing. The rransaction truly complements our existing footprint of conventional-focused Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf asset positions in the Permian Basin,” said Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

“We intend to leverage our extensive expertise in applying the newest unconventional and conventional technologies to optimally develop Stronghold’s deep inventory of investment opportunities. We believe the transaction will provide for a material increase in our size and scale, and more importantly, will be immediately accretive across all of the key operational and financial metrics for Ring’s existing stockholders. On closing, we expect to nearly double our production, reserves and forecasted free cash flow with assets that we know well. We also expect to capture meaningful synergies from this acquisition.”

“Once we complete the transaction, we will have materially increased our inventory of high rate-of-return drilling, recompletion and workover projects, and fully expect to increase our activity across our expanded footprint. The combination of lower operating costs and a substantially expanded inventory of high-margin, capital efficient development opportunities is expected to increase free cash flow and our ability to rapidly pay down debt. This will allow us to expand even further through potential acquisitions or enhance stockholder returns through other potential return of capital opportunities,” concluded McKinney.

Following the closing of the transaction, Stronghold’s owners will own approximately 34 percent of Ring and become its largest stockholder. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing requirements, including satisfactory review of title and environmental conditions.

