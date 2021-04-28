RIL and BP Start Up Deepwater India Field
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP (NYSE: BP) have announced the production start up of the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6, which is located off the east coast of India.
Satellite Cluster will produce gas from four reservoirs, utilizing a total of five wells, and is expected to reach gas production of up to 211 million cubic feet per day. The field, which was originally scheduled to start production in mid-2021, is located around 37 miles from an existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 6,069 feet.
Satellite Cluster is the second of three developments to come onstream in block KG D6, following the start up of R Cluster in December last year, RIL outlined. The third KG D6 development, MJ, is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022. R Cluster, Satellite Cluster, and MJ together are expected to produce around one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas by 2023, according to RIL. The company highlighted that this would meet up to 15 percent of India’s gas demand.
RIL is the operator of the KG D6 block with a 66.67 percent participating interest. BP holds the remaining 33.33 percent participating stake. RIL, which is India’s largest private sector company, conducts hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and digital services. BP is one of the largest international energy companies in India and has been present in the country for more than 100 years.
Satellite Cluster is the second production start up announced by BP this week. On Monday, the company revealed that the Raven field, which is the third stage of its major West Nile Delta development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt, also achieved first production.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudi in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Energy Co
- RIL and BP Start Up Deepwater India Field
- TechnipFMC Gets Go-ahead for Australia Subsea Work
- First Certified Carbon Neutrally Produced Oil Sold
- Exxon Strikes More Oil Offshore Guyana
- Eni Starts Up Deepwater Merakes Field
- Texas Upstream Adds 4,300 Jobs
- Oil Prices Advance Amid Refined Product Draw
- Oil Seesaws on OPEC+ Optimism and India Crisis
- Argentina Shale Producers Contend with Patagonia Blockades
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- Welltec Signs Significant Aramco Deal
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG
- BLM Scraps 2Q Oil and Gas Lease Sales
- $7B Gasoline Manufacturing Facility Planned for Texas
- North Sea Field Gets Life Extension
- Oil Demand to Buckle in India
- $280MM ExxonMobil Cuba Lawsuit Can Proceed
- ONGC Employees Abducted
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax