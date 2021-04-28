RIL and BP Start Up Deepwater India Field

Reliance Industries Limited and BP (NYSE: BP) have announced the production start up of the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6, which is located off the east coast of India.

Satellite Cluster will produce gas from four reservoirs, utilizing a total of five wells, and is expected to reach gas production of up to 211 million cubic feet per day. The field, which was originally scheduled to start production in mid-2021, is located around 37 miles from an existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 6,069 feet.

Satellite Cluster is the second of three developments to come onstream in block KG D6, following the start up of R Cluster in December last year, RIL outlined. The third KG D6 development, MJ, is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022. R Cluster, Satellite Cluster, and MJ together are expected to produce around one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas by 2023, according to RIL. The company highlighted that this would meet up to 15 percent of India’s gas demand.

RIL is the operator of the KG D6 block with a 66.67 percent participating interest. BP holds the remaining 33.33 percent participating stake. RIL, which is India’s largest private sector company, conducts hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and digital services. BP is one of the largest international energy companies in India and has been present in the country for more than 100 years.

Satellite Cluster is the second production start up announced by BP this week. On Monday, the company revealed that the Raven field, which is the third stage of its major West Nile Delta development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt, also achieved first production.

