Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part IV

Here is a list of Rigzone's top upstream stories of 2020, just in case you missed them...

5/ Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs

At the end of April this year, Halliburton Energy Services Inc. announced a set of layoffs impacting its location at 100 E Halliburton, Duncan, OK 73533. Approximately 240 employees were affected by the restructure.

4/ Chevron Launching Layoffs in April

In February, Chevron Corp. warned that it would be launching a round of layoffs beginning April 6 as it sold its Appalachian natural gas operations. A WARN notice the company sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry notice highlighted that the potential number of people affected by the cuts totaled 288 employees.

3/ Schlumberger Sale Marks Shale Turning Point

In September, Bloomberg reported that Schlumberger had become the biggest oil-service industry player yet to abandon frack work in North America, after the company agreed to sell its U.S. and Canadian fracking company to a rival. Bloomberg noted that this was a sign that activity in the U.S. shale patch may never revisit previous highs.

2/ Texas Layoffs Adding Up

In March this year, Bloomberg warned that the spread of the coronavirus, coupled with an oil-price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, threatened to devastate the oil services industry and its workers. Fast forward to December and the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association highlighted that an estimated 91,680 job losses occurred in America’s oilfield services and equipment sector, due to pandemic-related demand destruction.

1/ Oil Will Hit $100 in Around 18 Months

In May, Orascom Investment Holding Chairman and CEO Naguib Sawiris revealed in a CNBC television interview that he believed the oil price would hit $100 per barrel in around 18 months. When the article was published, Brent was trading at around $29 per barrel and WTI was trading at around $24 per barrel.

