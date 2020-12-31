Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part IV
Here is a list of Rigzone's top upstream stories of 2020, just in case you missed them...
5/ Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
At the end of April this year, Halliburton Energy Services Inc. announced a set of layoffs impacting its location at 100 E Halliburton, Duncan, OK 73533. Approximately 240 employees were affected by the restructure.
This article was originally posted on May 1. Read the full article here
4/ Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
In February, Chevron Corp. warned that it would be launching a round of layoffs beginning April 6 as it sold its Appalachian natural gas operations. A WARN notice the company sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry notice highlighted that the potential number of people affected by the cuts totaled 288 employees.
This article was originally posted on February 25. Read the full article here
3/ Schlumberger Sale Marks Shale Turning Point
In September, Bloomberg reported that Schlumberger had become the biggest oil-service industry player yet to abandon frack work in North America, after the company agreed to sell its U.S. and Canadian fracking company to a rival. Bloomberg noted that this was a sign that activity in the U.S. shale patch may never revisit previous highs.
This article was originally posted on September 1. Read the full article here
2/ Texas Layoffs Adding Up
In March this year, Bloomberg warned that the spread of the coronavirus, coupled with an oil-price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, threatened to devastate the oil services industry and its workers. Fast forward to December and the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association highlighted that an estimated 91,680 job losses occurred in America’s oilfield services and equipment sector, due to pandemic-related demand destruction.
This article was originally posted on March 20. Read the full article here
1/ Oil Will Hit $100 in Around 18 Months
In May, Orascom Investment Holding Chairman and CEO Naguib Sawiris revealed in a CNBC television interview that he believed the oil price would hit $100 per barrel in around 18 months. When the article was published, Brent was trading at around $29 per barrel and WTI was trading at around $24 per barrel.
This article was originally posted on May 7. Read the full article here
Rigzone’s top 20 upstream articles series lists the top 20 upstream articles, in terms of views, as of December 20.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Ironbark Well Disappoints
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal
- New Houston Ship Channel Ethylene Tank Begins Service
- Exxon Signals 4th Consecutive Loss
- Oil Up After API Reports US Crude Supply Decline
- Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part IV
- Russian Gas Gets New Rival in Europe
- Oil Rig Tally for US Ends Year at Lowest Level Since 2005
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Eni Finds Oil in Egypt Desert
- Ironbark Well Disappoints
- Iran Cuts Gas Flows to Iraq
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- Oil Rise Aided by Dollar
- Cambodia's Maiden Oil Field Comes Online
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Aramco Hires Moelis to Raise $Bs from Asset Sales
- Aramco and Baker Hughes Form New JV