Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part II

Here is a list of Rigzone’s top upstream stories of 2020, just in case you missed them…

15/ Pirates Attack FPSO and Kidnap 9

Back in the summer, BW Offshore revealed that its FPSO Sendje Berge was attacked by pirates offshore Nigeria on July 2 at approximately 4:20am local time. Nine Nigerian nationals were kidnapped during the attack. In August, BW Offshore revealed that all of its employees who were kidnapped from the Sendje Berge FPSO attack had been safely released.

14/ Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston

In May, Halliburton announced a group layoff, with approximately 984 employees affected. The layoffs began on May 4 and were completed on May 8 at its operations located at 3000 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77032. The layoff marked the fourth major staffing adjustment the company had made since late March.

13/ The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production

In April, one of our contributors outlined that, longer-term, the outlook for U.S. production was not all gloom. The contributor highlighted that the price collapse of 2014-2017 installed a lean, mean shale-extracting machine and noted that the U.S. shale industry could emerge stronger than ever before.

12/ MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan

MOL revealed in July that it had discovered “significant” gas and condensate reserves in Pakistan. The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well, which is located in Pakistan’s TAL Block, achieved a flow rate of 6,516 barrels of oil equivalent per day during testing, the company outlined at the time.

11/ ExxonMobil Rips Up $30B Growth Plan

In August, Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. was ripping up its debt-fueled, $30 billion-a-year plan to rebuild an aging worldwide portfolio. The shift represented an about-face, according to Bloomberg.

