Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 – Part I

Here is a list of Rigzone's top upstream stories of 2020, just in case you missed them...

20/ ADNOC Mega-Project Contract Goes to KBR

KBR revealed that it had won a major project management consultancy services contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) for its Ghasha Concession portfolio of projects. As a Rigzone article from last October highlights, the Ghasha mega-project will develop an ultra-sour gas offshore concession comprising the Hail, Ghasha, Dalma and other fields and produce more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas.

19/ TechnipFMC Braces for April Layoffs

Back in February, TechnipFMC sent a WARN (worker adjustment and retraining notification) notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry outlining that the company would be launching a round of layoffs beginning April 14. The notice at the time highlighted that the potential number of people affected totaled 80 employees. Representatives for TechnipFMC did not respond to a Rigzone request for further comments back in March.

18/ Shell and Aker BP Cancel Maersk Drilling Contracts

In April, Maersk Drilling revealed that it had received notice of early termination of two drilling contracts, one with a Shell subsidiary and another with Aker BP. Shell’s subsidiary BG International Ltd terminated a contract for the semi-submersible Maersk Developer with immediate effect and Aker BP terminated a contract for the jack-up rig Maersk Reacher.

17/ Justin Bieber Highlights Oil Pain

Justin Bieber, one of the world’s best-selling music artists, highlighted the pain of oil industry layoffs in a music video released in September. Bieber’s Holy song showed the musician donned in coveralls and a hardhat next to a field of pumpjack oil rigs. At the midway point of the video for the song, Bieber, along with several of his colleagues, is told his site must close, which results in several job losses. Bieber and his partner are later shown to be homeless and wandering the streets before they are picked up by a U.S. military man for a hot meal.

16/ Schlumberger Posts $10B Loss in 2019

Schlumberger posted a $10.1 billion loss last year, despite relatively flat year-on-year revenues, the oilfield services giant revealed at the start of 2020. The company registered revenues of $32.9 billion in 2019, with international revenue claiming $21.8 billion of that share and North America revenue claiming $10.8 billion. North America revenue was down 10 percent compared to 2018 figures.

