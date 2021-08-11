Rigs of Nigg BBC Show to Air Next Week
The BBC is scheduled to broadcast a program next week about the effects of the 1970s oil boom on the “sleepy” Highland bay of Nigg.
Dubbed Rigs of Nigg, the program is the story of how over 5,000 men, sought locally and from across the globe, came together to create structures previously thought to be unbuildable and to withstand elements considered unsurvivable, the BBC notes on its website, adding that “the biggest impact” was on Nigg and the surrounding villages.
“It is the early 70s and oil has been discovered in the North Sea,” the BBC states in a blurb about the show on its site. “The UK need rigs and needs them fast. Their search for a location to build the platforms settles on the sleepy Highland bay of Nigg on the Cromarty Firth and a way of life is changed forever,” the BBC adds.
“Farm work was no longer the mainstay, jobs in the Nigg yard paid four times as much and nothing would be the same again. Heady days of tough work and hard living set some up for life but also took their toll on many,” the BBC states.
Rigs of Nigg, which has a run time of 58 minutes, is set to air on BBC Scotland on August 17 at 10pm GMT+1. The show is part of a series of programs by the BBC featuring Scottish places, people, history and wildlife.
Created in 1972, the Nigg fabrication yard was custom built to service Scotland’s emerging oil and gas industry, the port of Nigg website states. Around 70 hectares of land were reclaimed from the eastern edge of Nigg Bay to create the yard and the Nigg Oil Terminal was added to support the Beatrice oilfield development in the mid 1970’s, the site highlights.
The asset was acquired in 2011 by Global Energy Group, which is said to be following a more sustainable model for the future by catering for a balanced mix of contracts to be undertaken covering the marine, subsea, topside, nuclear and renewable sectors.
The Port of Nigg is still one of Scotland's most important energy industry facilities and is recognized for its world class multi-sector capability, offering unique turnkey solutions to customers in the international energy industry, according to the port’s website. The largest port facility in the Moray Firth, the Port of Nigg combines some of the largest construction and assembly shops in Europe, the site highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Shale Prudence Wins Over Debt Market
- Refiner Boosts Battery Bet
- Xodus Nets Petronas CCS Deal
- Onshore Pipeline Project Costs Set to Rise
- OGA Launches License Breach Investigation
- G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack
- Oil Claws Back Losses Despite Delta Fears
- Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- Petrobras Earnings Jump Triggers Upgrades
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Industry Stalwart Retires
- Troops Eject Rebels Who Besieged Total LNG Project
- BHP Approves $544MM for Gulf of Mexico Project
- USA Shale Producers Stay Disciplined
- USA Rig Count Rises
- SBM and Petrobras Sign LOI for 22+ Year FPSO Deal
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
- USA Refiners Miss Out on American Fuel Boom