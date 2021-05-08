Rig Sinks and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Rig Sinks After Incident Offshore Sarawak

Velesto Energy Berhad revealed this week that an incident involving its Naga 7 rig occurred offshore Sarawak. The Naga 7 was said to have tilted and subsequently submerged on May 4.

Canadian Firm Spuds Onshore Namibia Well

Reconnaissance Energy Africa began drilling its second well in the Kavango Basin in northeastern Namibia. The company-owned and operated 1,000-horsepower Jarvie-1 rig is drilling ahead to a target depth of 12,500 feet.

Shale Drilling Specialist Cuts Staff in Houston

Bloomberg reported that EnerVest Ltd fired 111 people at its Houston headquarters, citing “challenging times for the industry”.

Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is seeking to sell oil producing assets in South Texas for as much as $2 billion, according people familiar with the plan, Bloomberg noted.

Haynesville Shale Operator Awards Gas Frac Fleet Contract

Comstock Resources, Inc. reported that it has contracted BJ Energy Services to deploy its next-generation, 100 percent natural gas-fueled hydraulic fracturing fleet early next year. According to Comstock, using a natural gas-powered frac fleet will lead to reduced operating costs, better mobility, smaller well pad sites, and improved operational reliability.

EQNR Closes $900MM Bakken Sale

Equinor completed the sale of its U.S. onshore assets in the Bakken to Grayson Mill Energy. The company divested all its operated and non-operated acreage in the Bakken field in the U.S. states of North Dakota and Montana, along with associated midstream assets, for a total consideration of around $900 million.

