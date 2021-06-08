Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
The Naga 7 rig remains submerged off the coast of Sarawak after an incident that took place on May 3, Velesto Energy revealed in its latest quarterly report, which was published last week.
In the report, the company noted that the incident area was secured while the group works with insurance underwriters and the Protection & Indemnity (P&I) Club on “the way forward”. Velesto Energy said the rig and other related liabilities are adequately covered under the Hull & Machinery (H&M) insurance and the P&I Club, respectively.
Progressing on the insurance claims, on May 31, Velesto Drilling Sdn. Bhd, as the insured under the H&M policy, issued a notice of abandonment of the submerged rig to the H&M insurers, pursuant to the H&M policy, Velesto Energy outlined. The company said it was currently awaiting its response.
Velesto Energy did not immediately respond to an email from Rigzone asking when it expected to receive a response.
In its latest quarterly report, Velesto Energy confirmed that the incident involving the Naga 7 rig occurred due to the penetration of one of its legs into a soil formation while jacking up at the Salam-3 well off the coast of Sarawak for ConocoPhillips Sarawak. The rig is said to have tilted and subsequently submerged at the location on May 4. All 101 personnel on board were safely transferred to shore and all the relevant authorities were duly informed, Velesto Energy confirmed.
In its annual report posted on May 28, Velesto Energy highlighted that the Naga 7 incident location was being monitored for security and any potential adverse impact. The company’s president, Rohaizad Darus, referenced the incident in the annual filing.
“While I am proud of the achievements in 2020, I wish to reference the unfortunate incident involving Naga 7 on 3 May 2021 causing the rig to be fully submerged,” he stated in the report. “We believe our HSE drills and preparation have contributed to the safety of our crew … The group is investigating the incident and evaluating recovery options,” he added.
Velesto Energy registered earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $70.9 million (RM293 million) in 2020, which marked a 12 percent drop year on year, the company revealed in its 2020 annual report. Excluding asset impairment and accelerated depreciation, the company’s drilling services segment posted a profit before tax of $9.4 million (RM39 million), despite reduced rig utilization rates and revenue recognition, the company revealed.
Velesto Energy is a Malaysia based multinational provider of drilling for the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, which was formerly known as UMW Oil & Gas Corporation Berhad. Its wholly owned rig fleet comprises the Naga 2, Naga 3, Naga 4, Naga 5, Naga 6, Naga 7, and Naga 8 jack-up drilling rigs.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- Hibiscus Reveals Repsol Deal Value
- Worley Bags Shell Hydrogen Deal
- Equinor Extends Offshore Rig Contract
- Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- Turkey Finds 19Tcf in Black Sea in 2020-21
- Energy Exec to Testify Before Senate Committee
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Transocean Sees First 20,000-psi Rig Delivery by Year End
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Repsol Sells Assets in Malaysia and Vietnam
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- McDermott Completes Historic India Subsea Project
- Iran Says Fire Engulfed Refinery to be Back Online Thursday
- $550MM Drilling Contract Awards Go to KCA Deutag
- Valaris Wins West Africa Drilling Contract
- Lightsource BP in $1B+ Portugal Solar Investment
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Chevron Pumps $20MM Into Adopt-a-Port Initiative