Rig On Site To Drill Morocco Wells For Chariot

A semi-submersible drilling rig has arrived offshore Morocco to drill another well on the Anchois gas development project for Chariot.

The rig in question is the Stena Drilling-owned Stena Don which Chariot hired for the Anchois gas appraisal well within the Lixus license in September 2021.

Chariot has a 75 percent interest and operatorship of Lixus offshore license in partnership with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) which holds the remaining 25 percent interest. The license covers an area of approximately 923 square miles, with water depths ranging from the coastline to 2,800 feet.

To remind, the Stena Don started mobilizing to Morocco at the beginning of the month. This venture into Morocco is the first time the rig left the North Sea. According to Chariot, the rig is now on location.

Operations to drill the Anchois-2 gas appraisal and exploration well as well as re-enter the previously drilled Anchois-1 gas discovery well are expected to take up to approximately 40 days.

The objectives of the well drilling include unlocking the development of the discovered sands by confirming the gas resource volumes, reservoir quality, and well productivity as well as providing a future production well for the development of the field.

The appraisal well is also supposed to go into deeper additional low-risk exploration targets to establish a larger resource base for longer-term growth.

As for the well re-entry objectives for the Anchois-1 gas discovery, it aims to assess the integrity of the previously drilled well, evaluate the productivity and gas characteristics of the discovered A Gas Sand, and provide a second future production well for the development of the field.

“I am pleased to announce that the Stena Don has now arrived on site, with operations to commence immediately, for a potentially transformational drilling program for Chariot,” Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, stated.

“Our recently completed oversubscribed fundraise allows us to drill both the Anchois-2 gas appraisal well and re-enter the Anchois-1 gas discovery well and we anticipate updating the market separately after the completion of each operation,” he added.

Another noteworthy thing is Chariot hiring Halliburton for services on the project including project management services, directional drilling, and logging whilst drilling services, drilling fluids materials, and engineering services.

