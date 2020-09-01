Rig Contract Extension Goes to Maersk Drilling

The Maersk Convincer, above, is operating on the Seria field for BSP. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Drilling

Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn Bhd. (BSP) has exercised the contract extension option for the jack-up rig Maersk Convincer, Maersk Drilling reported Monday.

BSP’s 602-day duration, commencing in May 2021, will allow the rig to continue operating offshore Brunei Darussalam, Maersk noted in a written statement. The drilling contractor added the 20-month extension continues Maersk Convincer’s current work scope until the end of 2022.

“We’re delighted to firm up this long-term extension for Maersk Convincer which is a confirmation of the strong and productive collaboration that has been established between the customer and the rig team,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer, in a written statement.

Maersk Drilling noted the Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up is operating on the Seria field offshore Brunei Darussalam. The firm also pointed out the extension has a firm contract value of approximately US$47 million, excluding a potential performance bonus.

“The rig has again and again delivered brilliant operational excellence for BSP, including a strong focus on safety and successful efforts to reduce fuel consumption and thereby limit the rig’s carbon footprint,” continued Kelstrup. “We look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership.”

