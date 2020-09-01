Rig Contract Extension Goes to Maersk Drilling
Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn Bhd. (BSP) has exercised the contract extension option for the jack-up rig Maersk Convincer, Maersk Drilling reported Monday.
BSP’s 602-day duration, commencing in May 2021, will allow the rig to continue operating offshore Brunei Darussalam, Maersk noted in a written statement. The drilling contractor added the 20-month extension continues Maersk Convincer’s current work scope until the end of 2022.
“We’re delighted to firm up this long-term extension for Maersk Convincer which is a confirmation of the strong and productive collaboration that has been established between the customer and the rig team,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer, in a written statement.
Maersk Drilling noted the Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up is operating on the Seria field offshore Brunei Darussalam. The firm also pointed out the extension has a firm contract value of approximately US$47 million, excluding a potential performance bonus.
“The rig has again and again delivered brilliant operational excellence for BSP, including a strong focus on safety and successful efforts to reduce fuel consumption and thereby limit the rig’s carbon footprint,” continued Kelstrup. “We look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership.”
To contract the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
