Rick Stockburger Named Inaugural FESI CEO

The DOE's Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation aims to accelerate energy technology commercialization and expand private-public collaboration.

Rick Stockburger has been appointed as the inaugural chief executive officer (CEO) of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation (FESI). The DOE said in a media release that this is the first-ever independent agency-related foundation.

The DOE added that the foundation has been established to support its mission and help accelerate energy technology commercialization, expand private-public collaboration, and strengthen America’s energy system.

Stockburger is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran and leader in energy innovation, known for helping accelerate energy technology startups and fostering public-private partnerships, the DOE said. He served in Kosovo and Afghanistan before moving to the energy sector, where he scaled innovative technologies from concept to market, according to the DOE.

As president and CEO of BRITE Energy Innovators in Warren, Ohio, he expanded the organization’s budget and programming, generating over $250 million in economic impact for the Midwest, the DOE said.

“Today’s announcement marks a new chapter in how the Department will deliver breakthrough technologies to market”, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said. “Rick’s proven leadership and background will help advance the Department’s efforts to move emerging technologies into real-world energy deployment - strengthening American science, innovation, and energy leadership. With him in place, FESI will be a valuable partner in expanding private-sector collaboration and delivering on President Trump’s agenda to unleash American energy and innovation”.

“Rick’s decorated service to our country while in the U.S. Army, combined with his leadership in technology entrepreneurship in the private sector, makes him an outstanding choice to be FESI’s first CEO”, Anthony Pugliese, DOE chief commercialization officer and director of the Office of Technology Commercialization, said. “Together, we will strengthen America’s ability to move breakthrough research into real-world impact”.

FESI has already made two initial investments in DOE initiatives aimed at enhancing America’s energy infrastructure and promoting the commercialization of next-generation energy technologies, the DOE said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com