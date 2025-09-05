Revolution Wind Challenges Stop Order before Court

Revolution Wind intends to request a preliminary injunction to get the 704-MW project offshore Rhode Island back on track for start-up 2026.

Revolution Wind LLC said Thursday it had filed a complaint before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the government's halt order on the under construction project offshore Rhode Island.

That will be followed by a request for a preliminary injunction, even as Revolution Wind pursues dialogue with the Trump administration, according to a company statement.

"While Revolution Wind will continue to seek to work collaboratively with the administration and other stakeholders toward a prompt resolution, it believes that BOEM lacked legal authority for the stop-work order and that the stop-work order’s stated basis violated applicable law", Revolution Wind said in the statement on its website.

"The project is facing substantial harm from continuation of the stop-work order, and as a result, litigation is a necessary step".

The project, which has a design capacity of 704 megawatts, is 80 percent complete with all foundations installed and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed according to the company.

"Revolution Wind secured all required federal and state permits in 2023, following reviews that began more than nine years ago. Federal reviews and approvals included the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Marine Fisheries Service and several other agencies. Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon this fulsome review process", the statement said.

The project "is crucial to meeting strong expected growth in energy demand", Revolution Wind said. "This includes supporting the growing power needs of data centers and AI, with experts warning that halting the project will increase electricity costs for the region.

"The project is set to power more than 350,000 homes in 2026 across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

"ISO New England, the entity responsible for operating the electric grid in the region, has warned that delaying the project would increase risks to reliability".

It added the project supports over 2,000 jobs, of which more than 1,000 employed union workers. The figures cover construction, operation, shipbuilding and manufacturing.

BOEM, which issued the stop order August 22, has yet to reply to Rigzone's request for comment on the legal action.

In the order the Interior Department sub-agency said it had taken the action "to address concerns that have arisen during the review that the department is undertaking pursuant to the President’s Memorandum of January 20, 2025".

BOEM was referring to Donald Trump's order for the review of permitting practices for offshore and onshore wind projects and the withdrawal of all areas on the outer continental shelf for offshore wind leasing.

"In particular, BOEM is seeking to address concerns related to the protection of national security interests of the United States and prevention of interference with reasonable uses of the exclusive economic zone, the high seas, and the territorial seas", BOEM said in its order.

Revolution Wind is a 50-50 venture between Denmark's majority state-owned Orsted A/S and Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables.

