Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables

A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said.

The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added further flames to the fire with volatility across the global oil, gas, LNG, coal, and power markets​. The impact has been felt most in Europe, partly due to its exposure to Russian gas​. While oil prices have shown volatility and reached their highest level since 2014, the relative volatility has been weaker in comparison to the power and gas markets, which has shown massive swings in pricing in Europe this year.

Westwood said that this year’s higher commodity prices have given the oil and gas sector renewed vigor​. Offshore drilling rig fleet utilization is at highs following the rise in crude prices. At the same time global upstream engineering, procurement, and construction contract award value has returned to pre-pandemic levels amidst higher commodity prices. The outlook, based on what we can see from operators, is also very strong, with the average EPC spend over the next five years elevated compared to previous years. ​

The issue now is whether the industry can deliver these projects due to issues around supply chain disruption, inflation, etc., as highlighted by Equinor’s recent postponement of the Wisting project. Despite doubts on the delivery of these projects, this is still an incredible turnaround for an industry that has been questioning the future of its core business. Oil and gas companies are looking for more hydrocarbons, and they are confident enough in the demand outlook to bet large amounts of shareholder money on it.

What we are essentially seeing is an industry that is being flooded with cash – more than it knows what to do with. ​According to Westwood data, when comparing the cash profiles of the Supermajors (BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell, and TotalEnergies) in the first nine months of last year against the same period this year, a couple of interesting factors emerge. Operating cash flow has increased by 70% and Capex has increased by over 25%. However, shareholder pay-outs have more than doubled at the same time, therefore the focus is not just about spending more but also about rewarding shareholders.

Of note is that the supermajors had a surplus of $65 billion in the first nine months of 2022. Therefore, these companies have considerable scope to increase Capex, shareholder pay-outs and debt repayments at faster rates than has been seen over the past twelve months​. On current trends, the supermajors in aggregate could have zero net debt by the end of 2023 if cash continues to build-up on their balance sheets at current rates. ​

Now we will see whether the supermajors can realistically spend more money in oil and gas, or should these businesses instead be pivoting faster towards the energy transition, now they have the cash. At the same time the scale of the cashflow surplus has attracted the attention of politicians. Windfall taxes have already been imposed in some countries such as the UK, and there is the potential that more countries will follow​.

Projects related to hydrogen and CCS – key growth areas for Supermajors – are at a nascent stage of their development and difficult to invest in. ​Acquisitions might be the way to bridge the gap as BP did with the $4.1 billion take-over of the bioenergy business Archaea last month.

The Energy Trilemma

The Energy Trilemma has also come to the forefront. This envisions creating an energy system that provides energy that is sustainable, secure, and affordable. The energy crisis has shown us that this Trilemma has perhaps been out of balance, certainly in Europe. That conversation is now changing but it is also leaving governments with difficult choices​.

Looking at the UK for example. Proudly the first major economy to commit in law to net zero by 2050. In theory what should be happening is that hydrocarbon supply and demand declines, while the gap between the two is filled with imports – at least this has been the case since around 2008. However, that reliance on imports has meant exposure to a volatile gas market, which in turn is impacting electricity and gas prices to consumers. It has required one of the largest subsidy regimes to protect customers and businesses from going under. At the same time, the government has launched a new oil and gas licensing round hoping to plug the import gap with its own oil and gas and hopefully produce it in a lower emissions way. You need to find new oil and gas first, and in the last decade it has taken five years from discovery to first production. That is way too late to help consumers. ​The UK, and other countries in Europe, will need to import oil and in particular gas for the foreseeable future.

So, staying still with the UK, Rishi Sunak – the UK’s latest Prime Minister – went to COP27 and “promised to speed up the UK’s transition to renewable energy” and sees that as the quickest way to provide that secure, affordable, and sustainable energy the UK needs. ​

Is the Energy Transition speeding up or slowing down?​

There are some factors slowing it down and others speeding it up. As nations have struggled to meet energy demand, the spending on fossil fuels has increased – including for countries that have net zero targets, as the desire for energy security has become an overriding factor, also a worsening macroeconomic picture and rampant inflation could also styme the necessary investments and risk-taking needed to accelerate the new technology build-out while costs of some renewables rose for the first time after a long downward trajectory.

On the other hand, the EU has been doubling down on the transition, both through its Fit for 55 and Re-Power EU initiatives, that have a central aim of decoupling from Russian gas and accelerating the adoption of renewables and other clean energies such as green hydrogen. The US Inflation Reduction Act is set to boost a whole range of clean energies through a $391 billion funding plan. Emerging economies and large future polluters like India are also continuing to commit to climate action. Corporations continue to pursue their net zero goals with ever greater vigor, with corporate power purchase agreements for renewable power at record highs.

The latest IEA Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS) stated that a full paradigm shift to make net zero by 2050 is not possible but that governments and their policies are definitely having an impact. The STEPS scenario is considered a realistic way of looking at the market and provides, in Westwood’s view, a reality check. While all fossil fuels (coal in particular) are near term winners, this is reversed in the coming eight years. By 2030 a little less oil is needed than had initially been forecast. More importantly, natural gas is hit significantly with supply peaking by the end of this decade. Instead, renewables play a much bigger role globally.

Governments are looking to reduce their exposure to natural gas and favor renewables in their place. ​There are a lot of regional nuances to this story, with great declines in the US and Europe while in emerging economies gas demand continues to rise, but as a global picture it is stark. ​This scenario won’t get you to net zero, but it points to a further acceleration of renewables.

Floating offshore wind has the potential to democratize offshore power for the entire world and be the foundation of an ocean industrial revolution​, but right now operational capacity stands at 130MW, which is just enough to power a village. Westwood is currently tracking 127GW of projects being developed or have plans announced. From an industry with almost nothing, this is an incredible outlook and represents around $335 billion EPC value opportunity – $100 billion more than on the entire offshore wind industry to date.

In the coming years, the offshore floating wind industry is expected to grow fast. But it faces many challenges, as there are still over 80 different technology designs whose technical limits are untested, and a new supply chain needs building out.

With an increased level of uncertainty, the energy transition faces several barriers in the short term. But decisions governments are making today favor a speeding up of the transition, to the benefit of the deployment of renewables. This is not a paradigm shift to allow the world to reach net zero by 2050, but the crisis is certainly helping to put things in the right direction.

