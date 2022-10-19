Repsol Sinopec UK Names Peter Medlam As New COO

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has named Peter Medlam as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective November 1, 2022. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience of working in operations, maintenance, and projects across the world.

Medlam will replace Nicolas Foucart who held the post since August 2018 and has recently been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Repsol Sinopec Resources, effective September 1. Foucart replaced Jose Luis Muñoz who held the post from April 2020. Muñoz is relocating to Spain upon being appointed Director of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for Repsol in Madrid.

“I’m delighted to be appointed COO of Repsol Sinopec. It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the safe and reliable operation of Repsol Sinopec’s nine producing offshore assets and Flotta Terminal,” Medlam said after his appointment.

“Despite the challenges facing our industry, our aim is to consistently deliver results and be a first-class operator across the full life-cycle of an asset. My focus is to deliver safe and sustainable oil and gas production, whilst supporting efficient decommissioning and the energy transition - which for us means reducing emissions from our portfolio of assets, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.”

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited is a joint venture between Repsol and Sinopec. Spanish energy major, Repsol, acquired global assets of the former Talisman energy in 2015. These assets included a 51 percent stake in the Talisman Sinopec Energy joint venture.

Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, Repsol Sinopec Resources have interests in 48 fields, of which it operates 38, on the UK Continental Shelf with 11 offshore installations (ten fixed and one floating) and two onshore terminals - at Flotta in Orkney and at Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com