Repsol Sinopec Gets New Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Foucart has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, effective September 1, 2022.
Repsol said that Foucart replaces Jose Luis Muñoz who held the post from April 2020. Muñoz is relocating to Spain upon being appointed Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Repsol in Madrid. Foucart joined Repsol Sinopec in August 2018, most recently holding the position of COO, based in Aberdeen.
“I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations. Safe and sustainable operations will always come first.”
“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focused on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition. For us, the energy transition means emissions reduction and achieving Net Zero, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.”
“I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank Jose Luis Muñoz for his commitment and support to the business over the last seven years, first as a Repsol shareholder representative and then as CEO of Repsol Sinopec. Muñoz joined as CEO at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and has successfully led the organization through a time of uncertainty, whilst setting the foundations of our strategy,” Foucart said.
He is a Master of Business Administration of Global Energy from the University of Warwick, Master of Science for Offshore Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and is a Bachelor of Science for Civil and Structural Engineering from the Université Libre de Bruxelles.
