Repsol Shuts Down Yme Field For Third Time Since Start-Up

Repsol has again shut down production from its Yme field offshore Norway over technical issues.

Spanish oil and gas major Repsol has again shut down production from its Yme field offshore Norway over technical issues.

OKEA, Repsol’s partner in the field, said in a statement that it discovered damage to parts of the process pipe system at the Yme field. Repsol informed OKEA that the technical issues would likely result in a total of five to six weeks of production downtime at the field during the third quarter of 2022 as repair work is being conducted.

“The estimated restart of production is in early October. The reduced production in the third quarter of 2022 will not result in any change to OKEA’s production guidance for the year,” OKEA stated.

The Yme field was discovered in 1987 located in Block 9/2 and 9/5 in the Egersund Basin offshore Norway. Repsol Norge, the Spanish firm’s Norwegian arm, operates the field where it is partnered with Lotos Exploration and Production, KUFPEC, and OKEA.

First oil at the field was reached in October 2021, and the production from Yme was planned to ramp up to plateau production during the third quarter of 2022. But it wasn’t to be. The field experienced several issues resulting in production shut down several times since start-up.

The field didn’t successfully operate for a month before it was shut down to assess the high oil in water readings and it remained shut until the problem was rectified. In April 2022, the field was shut down again after a minor oil spill.

The source of the leak was in a pipe between the wellhead platform and the subsea storage tank. Starting at the beginning of May, Yme produced directly to a large tanker vessel so that the problem could be fixed.

It is worth noting that, although KUFPEC is currently a partner in the field, it is expected that Lime Petroleum, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Rex International, will take over KUFPEC’s interest in the Yme field later this year after a sale was agreed in August.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com