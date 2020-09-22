SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Repsol Selects Drilling Contractor for Mexico Campaign

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Repsol Selects Drilling Contractor for Mexico Campaign
Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with Repsol and others to provide a drillship for a 2021 offshore Mexico drilling campaign.

Stena Drilling reported Monday that it has signed a new contract with Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and others to provide a drillship for a 2021 offshore Mexico drilling campaign.

The Stena IceMAX will operate in Block 29 in Mexico’s Salina Basin, the drilling contractor noted in a written statement. Stena Drilling added that Repsol Exploracion Mexico S.A. De C.V.’s partners in the campaign – slated to begin in May/June 2021 – include Petronas unit PC Carigali Mexico Operations, S.A. De C.V., Wintershall Dea subsidiary Sierra Nevada E&P, S. De R.L. De C.V. and PTTEP Mexico E&P Limited, S. De R.L. De C.V.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to be working with Repsol and its partners, and look forward to completing a safe and efficient drilling campaign together,” the company stated.

As Rigzone reported in May of this year, operator Repsol and its partners struck oil at the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells in Block 29 approximately 55 miles (88 kilometers) off the coast of Mexico’s Tabasco state.

Repsol reported on May 4 the Block 29 discoveries are approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) from each other in approximately 1,969 feet (600 meters) of water. Polok-1 hit more than 200 meters of net oil pay from two lower Miocene zones and Chinwol-1 encountered more than 150 meters of net pay from three lower Pliocene zones, the operator pointed out.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles