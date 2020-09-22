Repsol Selects Drilling Contractor for Mexico Campaign

Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with Repsol and others to provide a drillship for a 2021 offshore Mexico drilling campaign.

Stena Drilling reported Monday that it has signed a new contract with Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and others to provide a drillship for a 2021 offshore Mexico drilling campaign.

The Stena IceMAX will operate in Block 29 in Mexico’s Salina Basin, the drilling contractor noted in a written statement. Stena Drilling added that Repsol Exploracion Mexico S.A. De C.V.’s partners in the campaign – slated to begin in May/June 2021 – include Petronas unit PC Carigali Mexico Operations, S.A. De C.V., Wintershall Dea subsidiary Sierra Nevada E&P, S. De R.L. De C.V. and PTTEP Mexico E&P Limited, S. De R.L. De C.V.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to be working with Repsol and its partners, and look forward to completing a safe and efficient drilling campaign together,” the company stated.

As Rigzone reported in May of this year, operator Repsol and its partners struck oil at the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells in Block 29 approximately 55 miles (88 kilometers) off the coast of Mexico’s Tabasco state.

Repsol reported on May 4 the Block 29 discoveries are approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) from each other in approximately 1,969 feet (600 meters) of water. Polok-1 hit more than 200 meters of net oil pay from two lower Miocene zones and Chinwol-1 encountered more than 150 meters of net pay from three lower Pliocene zones, the operator pointed out.

