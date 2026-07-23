Repsol Sees Surge in Profit

Repsol reported EUR 1.84 billion in adjusted net income for the second quarter, up 207 percent year-on-year due to a spike in oil prices.

Repsol SA on Wednesday reported EUR 1.27 billion ($1.45 billion) in net income and EUR 1.84 billion in adjusted net income for the second quarter (Q2), respectively up 437 percent and 207 percent year-on-year due to a spike in oil prices.

The Spanish energy company's dividend distributions so far in 2026 increased eight percent compared to 2025. This year's dividends amounted to EUR 1.051. Repsol declared a new dividend of EUR 0.53 per share to be paid January 2027. It has set a 3 percent yearly increase in dividends between 2026 and 2028.

Repsol approved a new share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million, after completing a EUR 350-million program. "The company also expects to announce a third share buyback in October in order to reach the committed shareholder distribution range of 30 percent to 40 percent of cash flow from operations", it said in a statement.

Results for the April-June 2026 quarter rode on a nearly 50 percent year-over-year increase in realized crude oil prices, which averaged $98.5 per barrel in Q2. That offset a 2.6 percent decline in the average realized gas price ($3.8 per thousand cubic feet).

Liquids production fell 20.3 percent year-on-year to 122,000 barrels per day. Gas output dropped 8.7 percent to 1.19 billion cubic feet a day.

"In Upstream, adjusted net income was EUR 371 million, EUR 59 million higher than in the same period of 2025 mainly due to higher oil realization prices, higher volumes and better results from equity affiliates", Repsol reported.

"These were partially compensated by higher production and exploration costs, higher amortization, the Indonesia country exit in 2025, higher royalties and higher taxes mainly due to higher operating income.

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"In Customer, adjusted net income was EUR 209 million, EUR 14 million higher than in the same period of 2025 mainly due to higher results in Specialties, Aviation, Asphalts and Retail Power & Gas.

"These were partially compensated by lower results in LPG, Mobility and higher taxes mainly due to higher operating income".

"In Industrial, adjusted net income was EUR 1,243 million, EUR 1,140 million higher than in the same period of 2025 (negatively affected by the blackout in the Iberian Peninsula) mainly due to higher results in Refining and Repsol Peru, supported by higher margins, as well as higher volumes and margins in Chemicals and better results in Trading", it added.

Low-Carbon Generation delivered EUR 10 million in adjusted net income, "broadly in line" with Q2 2025, Repsol said.

Total EBITDA adjusted for nonrecurring items grew 206.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 3.52 billion for Q2 2026. Cash flow from operations increased 23.9 percent to EUR 1.94 billion.

Gearing, which measures how much of operations are funded by debt and is expressed as the ratio of net debt to net debt plus equity, stood at 11.3 percent, compared to 14.3 percent at the end of Q1. Gearing excluding leases stood at 3.1 percent. Net debt at the end of Q2 totaled EUR 3.67 billion.

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