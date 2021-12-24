Repsol Lifts First 100,000 Barrels From Yme Field

Repsol has lifted first oil from its Yme field in the North Sea offshore Norway.

Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol has lifted first oil from its Yme field in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The lifting of first oil from Yme field has been completed following the field start-up in October 2021.

The start of production from the field several months ago followed years of delays. The Yme New Development Project consists of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a new wellhead module on top of existing facilities at the Yme field.

The project also included the modifications and upgrading of the Maersk Inspirer mobile offshore drilling and production unit before installation in the field and subsequent hook-up to existing wells and installations on the seabed offshore.

OKEA, Repsol’s partner in the field, said that the first oil lift was completed on December 22, 2021.

A total volume of 100,000 barrels was lifted, of which OKEA will be allocated 15,000 barrels. Further commissioning of process systems and start-up of additional wells will continue over the next weeks which will enable ramp-up of production over the coming months as the process plant is tuned and optimized.

The expected recoverable reserves at the Yme field are estimated at around 63 million barrels of oil equivalent. At plateau, the field will produce around 56,000 barrels per day.

Worth noting, the production from the Yme field was halted last month in order to assess the high oil in water readings.

As for the field, the Yme field is operated by Repsol with a 55 percent interest and its partners are Lotos Exploration and Production with 20 percent working interest, OKEA with 15 percent, and KUFPEC with 10 percent interest.

On the other hand, OKEA also lifted 632,000 barrels of oil from the Draugen field in October and expects to lift 200,000 barrels of oil from the Ivar Aasen field by the end of this month. The next lift scheduled for OKEA is from Gjøa. It expects it to be around 155,000 barrels of oil in early January of next year.

The company’s production guiding for 2021 of 15,500-16,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day remains unchanged.

