Repsol Grows Iberian Network of Renewable Diesel Stations to Over 1,500

Repsol SA said Monday it now operates more than 1,500 retail stations for its Nexa Diesel in Spain and Portugal.

"With this achievement, Repsol consolidates its position as the most relevant 100 percent renewable fuel networks in Europe, reaching more than 210 million liters sold so far this year", the Spanish energy company said in a press release.

"Currently, more than 40 percent of the company’s network of service stations offers renewable fuel, demonstrating that decarbonizing transport with renewable liquid fuels is a viable solution for combustion engine vehicles. These vehicles today represent 97 percent of the Spanish and European vehicle fleet, and 87 percent of sales in Spain so far this year.

"To meet the climate targets set by Spain and the European Union, it is essential to recognize the role of 100 percent renewable fuels to reducing CO2 emissions from combustion engines.

"The 100 percent renewable Nexa Diesel, identified by its pink color, is Repsol's highest-end fuel. It has an exclusive formulation that optimizes performance, extends engine life and is designed for all diesel engines. It is produced from raw materials of renewable origin and, with current technology, it already reduces the carbon footprint by up to 90 percent compared to the conventional fuel it replaces, thanks to the lower carbon intensity of the renewable fuel due to its organic origin".

At its Cartagena complex, Repsol operates what it says is the first facility in the Iberian Peninsula exclusively producing renewable fuels - sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel - at an industrial scale. Repsol announced the start-up of the waste-to-fuel project, which has a capacity of 250,000 metric tons a year, on March 4, 2024.

Earlier this year Repsol declared a "technological milestone" with the start of "industrial-scale" production of 100 percent renewable gasoline at its Tarragona complex.

"This new product, made entirely from renewable sources, is fully compatible with gasoline vehicles without the need for any modifications", Repsol said in an online statement October 8.

"Its use reduces net CO2 emissions by more than 70 percent compared to conventional gasoline.

"Nexa 95 Gasoline of 100 percent renewable origin - Repsol's highest-quality 95-octane product - is already available at 20 service stations in Spain, in the Madrid and Catalonia regions".

Repsol said it expects to deploy the product at 30 stations by yearend by expanding in other parts of the country including the cities of Bilbao, Tarragona, Valencia and Zaragoza.

The formulation was developed with Honeywell, according to Repsol.

It said it plans to build another plant to produce renewable road and maritime fuel at its Puertollano complex by 2026.

It said it has secured agreements to supply renewable fuels to heavy-duty road transport companies in Spain and Portugal including Scania, Grupo Sese, XPO, Serveto, Havi, Joanca, Carreras, Rhenus and Luis Simoes.

"The company also partners with Spanish passenger transport operators, such as Alsa and Avanza, and with maritime operators, such as Royal Caribbean", the statement said.

"To promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel, Repsol has signed major agreements with commercial airlines like Iberia, Ryanair, Vueling and Air Europa".

