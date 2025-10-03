Repsol, Enagas Renovable Approve Spanish Green Hydrogen Plant

Repsol and Enagas Renovable gave the go signal for a 100-MW electrolyzer project to produce up to 15,000 metric tons a year of renewable hydrogen in Cartagena, Spain.

Repsol SA and Enagas Renovable SA have given the go signal for a 100-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer project to produce up to 15,000 metric tons a year of renewable hydrogen in Cartagena, Spain.

Expected to start production 2029, the Repsol-led project will provide "feedstock to manufacture essential products with a lower carbon footprint, marking a significant step forward in its roadmap to replace conventional hydrogen with renewable hydrogen at its industrial sites", Repsol said in a press release.

Part of Murcia's Hydrogen Valley, the Cartagena project "includes the possibility that, in the future, the renewable hydrogen can be fed into the natural gas network and the Spanish Hydrogen Backbone", Repsol said.

The green hydrogen produced represents an avoidance of up to 167,000 metric tons a year of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, equivalent to the impact of two-thirds of Spain's fleet of pure electric vehicles in 2024, according to Repsol.

The partners expect to invest over EUR 300 million ($352.82 million) in the project. "The project has been recognized by the European Commission and the government of Spain as strategic and of common European interest (IPCEI) and will receive EUR 155 million through the Spanish Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy", Repsol said.

It expects the project to provide around 900 "direct, indirect and induced" jobs across its different phases.

"Repsol is the largest producer and consumer of hydrogen on the Iberian Peninsula, concentrating 60 percent of national production and accounting for four percent of the hydrogen consumed in Europe. At present, the company can produce around 360,000 tons of hydrogen per year at its industrial complexes", Repsol said.

Enagas Renovable, 60 percent-owned by Enagas SA, owns 25 percent of the project.

Repsol and Enagas Renovable are partners, along with Messer, in one more green hydrogen project in Spain, a 150-MW electrolytic facility under development in Tarragona. To rise at the Repsol Industrial Complex in the province, T-HYNET will have a hydrogen capacity of 2.7 metric tons per hour, Repsol says on its website.

Expected to be online 2027, the project will prevent up to 200 kilotons of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to the annual energy consumption of over 37,000 European homes or the absorption capacity of about four million trees, according to Repsol.

The partners expect the project to be integrated into Catalonia's Hydrogen Valley and the Ebro Hydrogen Corridor.

T-HYNET has secured a grant of EUR 62.49 million from the European Union Innovation Fund.

