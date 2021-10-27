Repsol Brings Yme Online

The company said the achievement of first oil was a true testament to the lean operations of the Yme New Development project.

Repsol has revealed that it and its partners have achieved first oil from the Yme field in the Egersund Basin, which is located around 80 miles from the Norwegian coastline.

The company said the achievement of first oil was a true testament to the lean operations of the Yme New Development project, which it said was made possible through the use of new technology and innovation, “building a profitable project even when faced with the unprecedent challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Repsol highlighted that Yme is one of 14 key upstream projects that Repsol is focusing on within the framework of its 2021–2025 strategic plan. Yme is described as a brownfield development, involving both the re-use of existing facilities and infrastructure and design and construction of new facilities. Commenting on Yme, Repsol noted that it had turned a decommissioning project into a producing asset which will create jobs and value for society for many years.

“This achievement is a demonstration of how collaborating, flexible and hard-working organizations have managed to tackle challenges and reestablished value generation from the Yme field,” Tomás García Blanco, Repsol’s executive managing director of exploration and production, said in a company statement.

“Yme will provide a significant contribution to Repsol’s oil and gas production. I would like to thank all internal and external stakeholders for your hard work and dedication throughout the Yme New Development project,” Blanco added in the statement.

Topsides construction and completion work at Yme started immediately after arrival at the field in late December last year, Repsol’s website shows. During summer this year, a series of subsea campaigns were carried out to prepare the Yme Beta North site for installation of a new subsea template and rigid spools in preparation for new wells to be drilled at the Beta North area in 2022, according to Repsol’s site, which highlights that other Yme related work was carried out in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

The Yme field was discovered in 1987 and was in production from 1996 to 2001, Repsol’s site points out, adding that the main reason for abandonment was the combination of high cost and low oil prices. In December 2017, Repsol submitted a revised plan for development and operation of the Yme field to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, which was approved on March 23, 2018.

According to Repsol’s site, Yme licensees comprise Repsol Norge AS, which has a 55 percent interest, Lotos Exploration and Production Norge AS, which has a 20 percent stake, OKEA AS, which has a 15 percent interest, and KUFPEC Norway AS, which has a 10 percent interest.

Repsol has been operating on the Norwegian shelf since 2003 and is operator for the Blane, Gyda, Rev and Yme fields. It also holds interests in several non-operated fields, including Gudrun, Brage, Veslefrikk, Visund, Mikkel, Huldra and Tambar East.

Repsol describes itself as a global multi-energy provider that works everyday alongside a multidisciplinary team representing 79 nationalities to drive the evolution towards a low-emissions energy model. The business is present in 30 countries and employs nearly 25,000 people, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com