Repsol Awards Five-year Malaysia Subsea Contract

Repsol Oil and Gas has awarded Cortez Subsea a five-year contract to provide a subsea inspection management system (SIMS) offshore Malaysia, the subsea technology and services company Cortez reported Wednesday.

“We’re delighted to have this opportunity to present our inspection technology and services to Repsol,” Murray Ross, Cortez Subsea’s general manager in Malaysia, remarked in a written statement to Rigzone.

Cortez noted the deal is worth a six-figure sum and will be delivered from its Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with sister company MCS. The firm added that it signed multiple inspection contracts earlier this year valued at more than GBP 1.5 million (US$1.9 million).

“Despite the current conditions the energy sector is facing we are making great strides in the global inspection market and celebrating successes,” continued Ross. “Our NuWave services bring inspection into the digital age and we utilize the most advanced technology and software to ensure we are bucking the trend in an industry adjusting to a lower oil price.”

According to Repsol’s website, the company’s major upstream operations in Malaysia include the offshore Kinabalu and PM-3 blocks.

