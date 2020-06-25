SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Repsol Awards Five-year Malaysia Subsea Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Thursday, June 25, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Repsol Awards Five-year Malaysia Subsea Contract
Repsol Oil and Gas has awarded Cortez Subsea a five-year contract to provide a subsea inspection management system offshore Malaysia.

Repsol Oil and Gas has awarded Cortez Subsea a five-year contract to provide a subsea inspection management system (SIMS) offshore Malaysia, the subsea technology and services company Cortez reported Wednesday.

“We’re delighted to have this opportunity to present our inspection technology and services to Repsol,” Murray Ross, Cortez Subsea’s general manager in Malaysia, remarked in a written statement to Rigzone.

Cortez noted the deal is worth a six-figure sum and will be delivered from its Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with sister company MCS. The firm added that it signed multiple inspection contracts earlier this year valued at more than GBP 1.5 million (US$1.9 million).

“Despite the current conditions the energy sector is facing we are making great strides in the global inspection market and celebrating successes,” continued Ross. “Our NuWave services bring inspection into the digital age and we utilize the most advanced technology and software to ensure we are bucking the trend in an industry adjusting to a lower oil price.”

According to Repsol’s website, the company’s major upstream operations in Malaysia include the offshore Kinabalu and PM-3 blocks.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles