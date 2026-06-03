Repsol Adds 200,000 Tons of Annual Capacity for Renewable Fuel Production

The Spanish energy company producing renewable diesel at its Puertollano Industrial Complex in Ciudad Real, its second plant dedicated exclusively to producing 100 percent renewable fuels.

Repsol SA has begun producing renewable diesel at its Puertollano Industrial Complex in Ciudad Real, Spain, its second plant dedicated exclusively to producing 100 percent renewable fuels.

The Puertollano project, converted from a refinery unit, can produce up to 200,000 metric tons a year. The earlier plant in Cartagena has a capacity of 250,000 metric tons, according to the Spanish energy company.

"To develop this project in Puertollano, Repsol has invested EUR 130 million [$150.87 million] in transforming, for the first time on the Iberian peninsula, a refinery unit that processed fossil-based raw materials into a facility capable of processing used cooking oil and other waste from the agri-food industry", Repsol said in a press release.

The renewable diesel "can be used immediately in cars, trucks and ships, leveraging existing refueling infrastructure", Repsol said. "Their use can prevent the emission of approximately 700,000 tons of CO2 per year, considering the product’s entire life cycle, compared to the conventional fuels they replace".

"In addition, the new unit will use renewable hydrogen to further reduce the CO2 footprint of the diesel produced by up to 98 percent compared to mineral-based fuel", Repsol said. "The renewable hydrogen will be produced at the industrial complex by replacing natural gas - from which conventional hydrogen is obtained - with a biogas produced from waste. To achieve this integration, Repsol has invested an additional EUR 16 million".

The Puertollano complex also produces biojet fuel, distributed to "major airlines", Repsol added.

At its Cartagena complex Repsol operates what it says is the first facility in the Iberian Peninsula exclusively producing renewable fuels - sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel - at an industrial scale. Repsol announced the start of production at the waste-to-fuel project March 4, 2024.

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Last year Repsol declared a "technological milestone" with the start of "industrial-scale" production of 100 percent renewable gasoline at its Tarragona complex.

"This new product, made entirely from renewable sources, is fully compatible with gasoline vehicles without the need for any modifications", Repsol said in a press release October 8, 2025.

"Its use reduces net CO2 emissions by more than 70 percent compared to conventional gasoline".

Repsol currently has 1,600 stations in Spain and Portugal serving its Nexa Diesel, according to the company.

Repsol aims to grow its renewable fuel production to 1.5 million metric tons a year by 2028.

Next year it expects to put into full operation a synthetic fuels demo plant in Bilbao. In 2029 Repsol aims to start up the Ecoplanta project in Tarragona, designed to have a capacity of 240,000 metric tons a year of renewable and circular methanol, transformed from urban waste.

Of its EUR 3.9-4.1 billion investment plan (2026-28) for its Industrial business, Repsol has allotted 40 percent to "low-emission initiatives, such as the production of renewable fuels and hydrogen", as announced by the company March 10, 2026.

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