Reports Say Iran Petrochemical Workers Strike to Back Protests

Workers at a petrochemical company in southwest Iran went on strike on Monday in solidarity with protests gripping towns and cities across the country, according to social media reports.

Unverified videos posted on Twitter purportedly show scores of laborers and uniformed workers marching through a plant in Assaluyeh in the oil-rich province of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. They can be heard whistling and chanting “don’t be afraid! We’re all together” and “death to the dictator”.

Nationwide protests, some of the most vehement and widespread since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ushered in the current clerical establishment, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16. She died in the custody of Iran’s so-called “morality police,” who arrested her for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.

Another clip shows dozens of men gathered outside a low-rise building on what appears to be the same petrochemical plant chanting slogans. Assaluyeh is an industrial hub which is also home to facilities that process gas from the giant South Pars field. None of the videos could be immediately verified by Bloomberg News.

The strikes haven’t been confirmed by the oil ministry or any state-run news agencies. It’s unclear whether they will have any impact on petrochemical production but they suggest the protests could be broadening to include a critical sector of Iran’s economy.

#IranProtests : Strike in support of protests at petrochemical plant in Asalouyeh #عسلویه #مهسا_امینی #Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/FeLgPyO4B5

— sebastian usher (@sebusher) October 10, 2022

Iran’s government hasn’t provided a death toll for the unrest since Sept. 24, when it said 41 people had died. On Saturday, the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said at least 185 people have so far been killed by security forces, including 19 children.

--With assistance from Arsalan Shahla.