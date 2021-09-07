Reporting Indicates Tampen Vessel Boarded by Armed Men

Reporting indicates that when anchored at the Libreville anchorage area, the Tampen offshore supply vessel was boarded by unknown armed men, according to Dryad Global.

Reporting indicates that when anchored at the Libreville anchorage area, the Tampen offshore supply vessel was boarded by unknown armed men, according to Dryad Global.

Updates indicate that the vessel was boarded by three armed men and upon boarding it is understood that the crew engaged with the pirates in a bid to repel the attack, Dryad Global noted. Two crew members are confirmed to have sustained injuries and are understood to be receiving treatment in hospital and at least one individual is understood to have sustained a gunshot wound, the company revealed. One member of the crew is understood to be missing and is presumed to have been kidnapped, Dryad Global outlined.

“If confirmed this incident would be the second incident within Gabonese waters within 2021 and the first reported kidnapping within this timeframe,” Dryad Global said in a company statement.

“Indeed, region wide this latest incident would be the first offshore kidnapping incident reported throughout the wider region since 31 May ‘21. Kidnapping incidents region wide have undergone a significant downturn within 2021,” the company added.

“Kidnappings within Gabonese waters remain irregular however historically there is an established cadence of events that has seen a number of kidnappings offshore both Libreville and Port-Gentil. Between March and May 2020 there were three vessels boarded within Gabonese waters resulting in the kidnap of 16 personnel,” Dryad Global continued.

According to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on September 6, the number of kidnapping events and kidnapped crew in West Africa is the lowest on records going back to 2017.

The Tampen vessel was built in 2002 and has an overall length of 290 feet and a width of 61 feet, MarineTraffic’s website shows.

Based in London, UK, Dryad Global is headed by ex-fighter pilot Phil Diacon. The company works with operators and charterers to ensure profitable business and keep crews and assets safe, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com