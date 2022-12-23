Report Notes Major Permian Basin Methane Emissions Drop

Texans for Natural Gas released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin's rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.

Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin’s rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.

TIPRO said that the 76 percent drop occurred even as production increased by over 345 percent in the same period.

Year over year, from 2020 to 2021, methane intensity in the Permian fell by 20 percent – a significant reduction over the course of just one year.

This is TNG’s fourth report on methane and flaring intensity in the Permian Basin. The report utilizes data from the World Bank, Energy Information Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and Rystad Energy to show how Permian producers are leading the world when it comes to responsibly meeting the world’s growing energy demand.

Methane intensity continues downward trend

Between 2011 and 2021, methane emissions intensity fell by more than 76 percent in the Permian Basin. Since 2011, total oil and gas production in the Permian has increased by over 345 percent.

Flaring intensity declined

Flaring intensity in the Permian Basin decreased by over 34 percent from 2020 to 2021. Texas has also dramatically reduced its flaring intensity. Between 2020 to 2021, the state reduced its flaring intensity by 60 percent.

Permian cleaner than global competitors

The Permian Basin stands apart from other global producers not only because of its prolific production, but by remaining well below the flaring intensity of other global producers. In 2021, when compared to the Permian, flaring intensity was 2,621 percent higher in Venezuela, and 339 percent higher in Russia.

Permian making more flaring progress than competitors

Not only is the Permian a leader in low-flaring intensity, but it is also helping the U.S. make more progress than any other country in the world. Of the top 10 countries by flared volumes, the United States has made the most progress in reducing its emissions. From 2019 to 2021, the United States has cut flared volumes almost in half – a 49.3 percent decrease.

“Texas’ role as a global energy leader extends well beyond just volumes. Our state, and the Permian specifically, produces some of the world’s cleanest natural gas. That matters more than ever today, as global unrest is creating energy challenges everywhere.”

“We have what it takes to power the homes, businesses, and industries of Americans and our allies. Leaders at home and abroad should take note of the progress Texas producers have made in methane and flaring intensity as they develop policies impacting our industry,” said Ed Longanecker, TIPRO president and TNG spokesperson.

