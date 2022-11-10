Report Notes Actions To Transform Hydrocarbon Basins To Net-Zero

A report published by the Net Zero Technology Centre identifies global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins, including blue and green hydrogen, offshore wind, oil and gas electrification, carbon capture and storage, and digital transformation technologies to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets and create integrated net zero energy systems.

Initiated at COP26, it was contributed to by twelve technology and research organizations from Japan, Egypt, Netherlands, USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and the UK, providing a truly global perspective on the energy transition and the journey to creating integrated energy systems.

The report prioritizes five international collaboration actions to accelerate technology innovation and deployment internationally and achieve net zero as quickly, efficiently, and affordably as possible:

Hydrogen innovation at the pace and scale needed requires more collaboration, testing, and demonstration facilities.

Carbon Capture cost reduction will be achieved through the development of novel materials.

Floating offshore wind can be boosted by collaboration on innovative and standardized modular substructures.

Internationally aligned grid connection and transmission infrastructure will improve energy security.

Shared industry data trust can unlock rapid development and adoption of new net zero solutions to decarbonize industries globally.

The full report findings and priorities will be presented at COP27 in Egypt during Energy Day on 15th November 2022.

"The current global energy crisis puts energy security under the spotlight. Urgent collaborative investment in new affordable low-carbon technologies is needed to accelerate innovation, reduce the costs of the energy transition, and deliver energy security. In the report, we identified key collaboration opportunities and created a call to action to drive innovation and achieve net zero," Luca Corradi, Innovation Network Director of the Net Zero Technology Centre, said.

"Achieving net zero requires patience, perseverance, and passion. Adding in international collaboration and shared investment in innovation, technology and energy systems brings prosperity to the climate challenge," Heather Campbell, Executive Director of Clean Technology at Alberta Innovates, added.

"We all have an objective to reduce emissions in our industry. 2050 is going to be here really quickly. It's clear as we go through the energy transition, we need to continue to invest in R&D and innovation. By sharing our research across jurisdictions, we can more efficiently identify technology advancement opportunities and best practices to address the global climate challenge," Metzi Prince, Program Manager at the Emissions Reduction Fund and R&D Delivery Manager at Energy Research & Innovation Newfoundland & Labrador, stated.

“Glasgow made the whole of Scotland proud when it hosted COP26 - the biggest international event ever to be held in the UK. It has never been more important that we develop innovative energy systems to accelerate our transition to net zero. Together we can achieve this through international collaboration which can bring in new perspectives, technologies, and investment. The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre to deliver on these priorities and support a strong, sustainable economy for Northeast Scotland," UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord concluded.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com