Renegade Gets Equity Commitment from Energy Spectrum

Renegade Infrastructure LLC has secured inaugural equity capital backing from its management and Energy Spectrum Partners VIII LP. The company said in a media release that the equity backing comes after the divesture of Pinnacle Midstream II LLC’s Midland Basin midstream platform in July 2024 and Pinnacle Midstream I LLC’s western Delaware Basin midstream platform in November 2018.

The Pinnacle Midstream acquisition was co-led by Renegade’s founder and CEO, Drew Ward, the company said in a media release. Ward is an industry veteran with a 17-year track record of strong value creation across several energy companies, including Crosstex Energy, Kinder Morgan, Twin Eagle Resource Management, and the Pinnacle Midstream franchises, Pinnacle said.

“I am excited to partner with Energy Spectrum for the second consecutive time”, Ward said. “Our leadership team has a strong track record of developing safe, timely, and cost-effective midstream solutions in premier oil and gas regions across the U.S., serving all commodities. With our deep expertise and long-standing industry relationships, we believe in our ability to build a successful midstream company that delivers exceptional service to our customers and drives value for all our stakeholders”.

Renegade also said its executive team is strengthened by the addition of CFO Jason Tanous as a Partner. Tanous, a veteran of Pinnacle Midstream I & II LLC's management team, brings 18 years of industry and executive financial management experience, most recently serving as CFO at Pinnacle I & II.

His background also includes co-founding PSI Midstream, a private equity-backed midstream startup, where he held significant financial responsibilities.

Furthermore, J. Greg Sargent, Founder and CEO of the Pinnacle Midstream franchises and Transtex Gas Treating, will serve as Senior Advisor to Renegade's Board of Managers.

Mike Mayon, Energy Spectrum Capital’s Managing Partner, said, “The team’s creativity and solutions-oriented approach are differentiators, and we believe Renegade can continue to build on the strong track record of its management team”.

