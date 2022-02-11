Removal Of Veslefrikk Platforms Given Thumbs Up
Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has received consent from the country’s oil and gas industry safety body – the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) – for the decommissioning of the platforms on the Veslefrikk field in the North Sea.
PSA said that Equinor applied to the PSA for consent for the disposal of the facilities on the Veslefrikk field and that it was now awarded.
Under Norway’s Petroleum Act, the developer of a field must pay for and carry out full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended.
The PSA added that the removal work must take place under HSE regulations for the petroleum activities and based on considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.
As for the field, Veslefrikk is a field located in the northern part of the North Sea, 18.5 miles north of the Oseberg field. The water depth is 600 feet.
It was discovered in 1981 and the plan for development and operation was approved in 1987. The field is developed with two facilities – Veslefrikk A and Veslefrikk B.
Veslefrikk A is a fixed steel wellhead facility with a bridge connection to a semi-submersible facility for processing and accommodation - Veslefrikk B. Production started in 1989.
According to the PSA, a decommissioning plan was submitted in 2020 and plugging and abandonment of the wells are ongoing.
The very decision that Equinor and its partners would shut down the Veslefrikk field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea was announced almost a year ago in late February 2021. At the time, Equinor said that the shutdown would occur in the spring of 2022.
Equinor then said that, after more than 30 years on stream and over 400 million barrels of oil equivalent produced, the Veslefrikk partnership was planning for the shutdown of the field in the spring of 2022 with the plugging of wells already underway.
To remind, Equinor awarded contracts during 2021 for the removal, dismantling, and recycling work related to Veslefrikk platforms to M.A.R.S, Aker Solutions, and Heerema Marine Contractors.
