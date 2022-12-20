Regulator Lays Charges Against Suncor Over 2019 Worker Incident
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (CNLOPB) laid charges against Suncor Energy in relation to alleged offenses related to an injury onboard the Terra Nova FPSO.
It is worth reminding that on December 29, 2019, a worker on the Terra Nova FPSO was injured after falling from a ladder while conducting gas testing.
An offshore medic and emergency response team were called to the scene. The injured worker was medevaced to St. John’s on Sunday evening and is currently receiving medical care in the hospital.
At the time of the incident, production-related operations on the Terra Nova FPSO were suspended as it was determined that Suncor was not compliant with requirements regarding maintaining and comprehensively inspecting equipment critical in the safe operation of the installation.
The task being undertaken at the time the worker was injured was safety-focused and was not included in the scope of suspended activity.
CNLOPB said that the charges against Suncor were laid on December 15, 2022. It said that, in relation to the incident, Suncor failed to produce a signed written report that complied with relevant regulations, committing an offence.
The company also didn’t ensure that every employee entering into, exiting from, and occupying a confined space wore a safety harness that was securely attached to a lifeline, that was attached to a secure anchor outside the confined space, contrary to regulations, committing an offense.
Also, on or about December 29, 2019, at or near the Terra Nova FPSO, located in the offshore area off the Coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Suncor did not ensure that every employee entering into, exiting from, and occupying a confined space followed the procedures and used the protection equipment as required by regulations, committing an offense.
CNLOPB stated that the first appearance at court is scheduled for January 25, 2023, at the Provincial Court in St. John’s. “As this matter is before the courts, the CNLOPB will not be commenting further at this time," CNLOPB said.
