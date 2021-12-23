Regulator Clears Environment Plan For Sasanof-1 Well

Western Gas has said that NOPSEMA has accepted its Environment Plan to manage activities for the Sasanof-1 exploration offshore well.

Oil and gas company Western Gas has said that Australian offshore regulator NOPSEMA has accepted its Environment Plan to manage activities for the Sasanof-1 exploration offshore well.

The Sasanof-1 exploration well is located in Exploration Permit WA-519-P which is operated by Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Western Gas. The well is in Commonwealth waters in the Carnarvon Basin about 130 miles northwest of Onslow.

According to the Environment Plan, drilling is planned to begin at the earliest in the first quarter of 2022 and could occur any time between the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to approvals, vessel availability, and weather constraints.

The company stated a more precise start date in March or April 2022. Western Gas will use the Valaris MS-1 semi-submersible rig, following its relocation from nearby activities on the North West Shelf. Drilling costs are estimated between $20 to 25 million.

Western Gas added that Sasanof-1 would be a vertical well and drilled to a total depth of around 8,200 feet in 3,500 feet of water, providing a low-cost, high-impact exploration well in a known and proven hydrocarbon province. Drilling activities are expected to take approximately 25 days.

The Sasanof Prospect is on-trend and updip of the liquids-rich, low CO2 Mentorc gas and condensate field and nearby the giant gas fields of Scarborough and Io-Jansz in the Carnarvon Basin.

Sasanof has an estimated 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 176 million barrels condensate (P50), with a 32 percent chance of success. The high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate is for 17.8 trillion cubic feet of gas and 449 million barrels of condensate (P10).

“Regulator acceptance of the Environment Plan for Sasanof is a major achievement for the Western Gas team and our service providers, Xodus and AGR,” said Will Barker, Executive Director of Western Gas, said.

“It reflects a collaborative and focused effort and gives us the confidence to progress through the final stages of Regulatory approvals and detailed planning for the well,” he added.

It is worth reminding that Global Oil and Gas finalized the purchase of 25 percent of Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd in late November 2021. The acquisition will see Global Oil and Gas fund 50 percent of the cost of drilling the Sasanof-1 well and issue Western Gas around $2.2 million of performance shares.

