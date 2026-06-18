Refinery Hit as Ukraine Pounds Moscow

Russia's capital faced a record air attack overnight, with drones reaching the Moscow Oil Refinery, disrupting airport operations and forcing closure of several major roads in and around the city.

Russia's capital faced a record air attack overnight, with drones reaching the Moscow Oil Refinery, disrupting airport operations and forcing closure of several major roads in and around the city.

At least 194 drones in total were downed over Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. Some drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery, a key supplier of road fuel to the capital city and the surrounding areas, Sobyanin said, without elaborating.

The city's largest international airport Sheremetyevo had to evacuate passengers into shelters and delay multiple flights, according to its Telegram channel. Moscow's law enforcement agencies closed traffic at several key highways for security reasons, state-run Tass news service reported.

Operations have been suspended at all four of Moscow's passenger airports, the Interfax news service reported, citing Russia’s air transport agency.

"This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in a post on the X platform that included footage of the Moscow Oil Refinery on fire. “It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy."

It’s the second attack on the Russian capital so far this week, after a strike on Tuesday, when the Moscow Oil Refinery also caught fire.

Air defenses downed 555 Ukrainian drones overnight in 17 Russian regions, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said in a Telegram post. Russian-occupied Crimea was also attacked.

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The attacks took place as Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations at a summit in Kazan, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of Moscow. It’s the first Russia-Asean meeting since Russia began the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Defense said it shot down four of seven ballistic missiles fired by Russia overnight and 212 out of 239 drones, mostly targeting Kyiv and the cities of Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy.

Ukraine has recently stepped up drone attacks on its foe in a move to bring the Kremlin to the negotiating table. Russia has also intensified missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said his attention is returning to Russia and Ukraine after the conclusion of a deal with Iran, following several efforts to mediate a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.