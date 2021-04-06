Recruitment Firms Team Up for Americas Drive

Aberdeen headquartered Drillmar Resources and JAB Recruitment have revealed that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create DRILLJAB.

Aberdeen headquartered Drillmar Resources and JAB Recruitment have revealed that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create DRILLJAB.

The joint project has a view to providing staffing solutions to the drilling contractor sector across the Americas, according to the companies. The businesses highlighted that the joint venture will be supported by Jab Recruitment’s Houston office and will enable Drillmar to extend its footprint to the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America, while JAB Recruitment will expand its service capability in the region with further drilling expertise.

“Both organizations are market leaders in their own right with a wealth of experience in recruitment and in energy,” Drillmar Managing Director Raymond Bruce said in a company statement.

“More importantly our business ethics and values are aligned, which we view as critical to the success of the joint venture,” he added.

“JAB’s presence in and knowledge of the region will prove invaluable as we look to strengthen our service offering to existing clients with operations in the Americas and target new business,” Bruce went on to state.

JAB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Ramsay, who is currently based in Houston, said, “the energy market is looking for alternative approaches from the manpower sector, we believe collaboration is key to expanding market share”.

“Both JAB and Drillmar have worked tirelessly in order to preserve best practice and credibility in our respective fields, and we believe this approach is the winning formula for success,” he added.

Drillmar Resources and JAB Recruitment both provide permanent and temporary recruitment solutions to the sector internationally.

Drillmar, which was established in 2008, describes itself as one of the world’s leading organizations in the provision of recruitment solutions to the drilling, marine, well services and construction industries. JAB Recruitment describes itself as a world leading provider of manpower solutions to the energy, renewables, power, utilities, and technical industries. The business was established back in 2003.

