ReconAfrica Set to Log Namibia Well
Drilling operations have successfully concluded on the 6-1 well in the Kavango Basin in northeastern Namibia, Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (ReconAfrica) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reported Wednesday.
ReconAfrica, whose joint venture partner is Namibian state oil company NAMCOR, noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone that the 6-1 well is now being prepared for wireline logging. The firm added that multiple logging runs will be made and up to 50 sidewall cores will be taken to maximize hydrocarbon recovery from the JV’s second Kavango stratigraphic test well.
The co-venturers spud 6-1 in early May using the Jarvie-1 drilling rig to evaluate the 6-2 discovery well, noted in this Rigzone article.
This week ReconAfrica pointed out that a vertical seismic profile tool (VSP) will be run to total depth following the logging and coring operations for 6-1. The VSP tool will tie into the 2D seismic program that will start this month across the Kavango Basin, the Canada-based company added.
“The first stratigraphic test well, the 6-2, will also have a VSP run and the two wells will be tied together along the same seismic line,” stated ReconAfrica. “Later in the month, casing will be run and cemented to isolate the prospective hydrocarbon bearing zones.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
