Recessionary Concerns Should Not Be Impacting Oil Like This
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at the effect of recessionary concerns on the market, holiday travel, extreme weather and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Recessionary concerns should not be impacting the near month futures contracts to the extent that they are. In the short-term, the market remains out-of-balance on the supply side. I would look for prices to stay above the $100 per barrel level. Look for natural gas to stay strong until there is a definitive break in the sweltering summer heat.
Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: Seems like everyone’s watching to see if high fuel prices are causing demand destruction. Will be watching to see how high prices impacted holiday travel in this week’s EIA data release. AAA reported a 3.7 percent increase in holiday travelers over last year putting travel activity nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. Gasoline demand, as indicated by EIA’s product supplied data, had been rather tepid in June after the official start of driving season, but rose to 9.413 million barrels per day for week ending July 1, the highest rate all year. Extreme weather in June likely dampened demand alongside high prices. Over 100 million Americans were advised to stay inside amid record-breaking temperatures.
