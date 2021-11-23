RBC Says USA May Release More Oil Reserves
The U.S. believes it has the ability to release more oil from its reserves if prices rise further, RBC Capital Markets analysts said.
The world’s largest economy took action with other key consumers Tuesday, but crude prices rallied after the announcement. The Biden administration wants to keep prices below $80 “and believe they have the ability to do another release of a similar magnitude,” analysts, including Helima Croft, wrote in a report.
Any such release would be through an exchange mechanism -- the same system that covers 32 million of the 50 million barrels the White House said would be released. While such moves can temper prices in the short term, the barrels have to be replaced, potentially boosting consumption down the line.
The U.S. acted with five other major consumers to release strategic oil supplies in an effort to bring down prices. The unprecedented move had been widely expected by the market, with Brent crude rallying as much as 2.8% to $81.93 after the announcement.
RBC also said:
- The U.S. is keenly focused on reducing gasoline and diesel prices ahead of the holidays but also sees SPR releases as part of a plan to deal with inflationary pressure
- Next week’s OPEC+ meeting will be crucial in determining the efficacy of Tuesday’s announcement
- It’s most likely that OPEC+ will stick with its existing plan to proceed with output increases next week, but Saudi Arabia may push to scale back the plan
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Biden Orders Release of USA Oil Reserves
- This Is What the Market Will Now Focus On
- Total, Eni Ready to Invest Billions in Libya
- Helix Energy To Decommission Wells Offshore New Zealand
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Lufeng Fields Off China
- Environmentalists Protest Shell Seismic Work Off South Africa
- Texas Upstream Employment Rises Again
- Borr Rig Spins Drill-Bit For Kistos In North Sea
- USA Sanctions Ship Involved in NS2 Gas Pipeline
- API, NOIA React to House Reconciliation Bill Passage
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- ADNOC Gives Out $1.5B In Deals For Work On Massive Gas Project
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- How Shell Split With Netherlands
- Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery