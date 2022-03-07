Ranger Makes Leadership Changes
Ranger Oil Corporation has made the first change at the helm since it has been rebranded after Penn Virginia acquired Lonestar Resources.
Namely, the company has promoted Julia Gwaltney to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. Gwaltney joined the company in January 2021 as Senior Vice President of Development.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Julia for over 20 years, and her experience and technical expertise are unsurpassed. Her leadership skills were pivotal as we executed a number of strategic initiatives over the past year - significantly increasing Ranger’s operating footprint, drilling inventory, and financial position,” commented Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“I look forward to Julia’s continued success in her new position as Chief Operating Officer, leveraging her knowledge and guidance as we capitalize on additional opportunities to further enhance Ranger’s market and financial position for the benefit of our shareholders,” Henke added.
To remind, the company was rebranded to Ranger Oil Corporation in October last year following the acquisition of Lonestar Resources by Penn Virginia.
This acquisition, together with assets of Rocky Creek Resources and its previously owned assets puts Ranger production to around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with over 140,000 net acres positioned in the core of the Eagle Ford play in South Texas.
At the start of February, the company had already posted 90 percent growth in total proved, and 82 percent growth in proved developed, reserves volumes from year-end 2020.
The company also informed its PV-10 value has increased over 210 percent and expects more growth figures to be presented during the upcoming earnings announcement.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- USA and EU Look at Russian Oil Ban
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- Subsea 7 Gets Large Equinor Contract For Work Off Norway
- EU Can Reduce Russian Gas Dependence By One Third, IEA Says
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- Oil And Gas In Rearview Mirror As Lundin Creates Renewables Firm
- Shell Says It Bought Russia Oil After Gov Talks
- This Is What Market Watchers Will Need to Focus On
- Ranger Makes Leadership Changes
- Enphase Energy Reports Growing Interest For Battery Storage In Oregon
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
- How High Could Oil Go?
- More Energy Majors Comment on Russia Stance
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View
- Market Panic Is Here
- Russia Energy Supplies Very Much at Risk
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known