Ranger Makes Leadership Changes

Ranger Oil Corporation has promoted Julia Gwaltney to the role of Senior Vice President and COO with immediate effect.

Ranger Oil Corporation has made the first change at the helm since it has been rebranded after Penn Virginia acquired Lonestar Resources.

Namely, the company has promoted Julia Gwaltney to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. Gwaltney joined the company in January 2021 as Senior Vice President of Development.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Julia for over 20 years, and her experience and technical expertise are unsurpassed. Her leadership skills were pivotal as we executed a number of strategic initiatives over the past year - significantly increasing Ranger’s operating footprint, drilling inventory, and financial position,” commented Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I look forward to Julia’s continued success in her new position as Chief Operating Officer, leveraging her knowledge and guidance as we capitalize on additional opportunities to further enhance Ranger’s market and financial position for the benefit of our shareholders,” Henke added.

To remind, the company was rebranded to Ranger Oil Corporation in October last year following the acquisition of Lonestar Resources by Penn Virginia.

This acquisition, together with assets of Rocky Creek Resources and its previously owned assets puts Ranger production to around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with over 140,000 net acres positioned in the core of the Eagle Ford play in South Texas.

At the start of February, the company had already posted 90 percent growth in total proved, and 82 percent growth in proved developed, reserves volumes from year-end 2020.

The company also informed its PV-10 value has increased over 210 percent and expects more growth figures to be presented during the upcoming earnings announcement.

