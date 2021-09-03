Range Bound Oil Market Finally Breaks Loose

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at the effects of Hurricane Ida, the results of the latest OPEC+ meeting, the latest U.S. inventory report and more.

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers look at the effects of Hurricane Ida, the results of the latest OPEC+ meeting, the latest inventory report from the U.S Energy Information Administration and more. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: A range bound oil market finally broke loose this week as Hurricane Ida provided a mix of supply outages and decreased onshore demand typical of most tropical systems that enter the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. WTI has touched on the $70 level again while Brent crude has flirted with $73. At one point this week, it was estimated that about 95 percent of the oil and gas production in the GOM was offline as precautionary measures ahead of Ida. Production has been returning slowly as no reports of permanent rig damage have surfaced as yet. On the flip side, onshore demand for crude oil got hit as storm-related power outages and some wind damage hit refineries in Louisiana totaling roughly two million barrels per day of capacity. Their return is tied to the restoration of power which may not occur for at least a week. The meeting of the OPEC+ group was a non-event this week as no decision was made to change the planned +400K barrel per day monthly output increases. They did, however, increase their forecasted demand for oil for 2022 from 3.3 million barrels per day to 4.2 million barrels per day. On the whole, August NYMEX WTI futures prices were down ($5.45) for the month but remained +41 percent higher for the year.

A “mixed bag” inventory report also helped oil regain early week losses. The EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial oil inventories decreased by -7.2 million barrels while WSJ analysts were calling for a -2.8 million barrel drop and S&P forecasters estimated a -4.4 million barrel draw. The API reported that inventories decreased by four million barrels. Total crude stored now sits at 425 million barrels, holding at six percent below the 5-year average for this time of year. Refinery utilization was 91.3 percent vs. 92.4 percent the prior week. However, total motor gasoline inventories saw an increase of +1.3 million barrels and are now two percent below the 5-average for this time of year. The API had called for an increase in gasoline stocks of +2.7 million barrels. Distillates fell by -1.7 million barrels and are nine percent below the 5-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. Hub rose by 840,000 barrels to 34.5 million barrels, or about 45 percent of capacity there. No crude was drawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. U.S. oil production increased by 100,000 barrels per day to 11.5 million barrels per day, 1.8 million barrels per day higher than year-ago levels.

The Dow held its ground above the 35k mark this week while both the S&P and NASDAQ notched new record highs, helping the outlook for future energy demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar fell throughout the week making WTI a cheaper investment for those with foreign currencies, adding support to prices.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: Hurricane Ida was certainly an “expected event”, if you will, that surprised in several ways. First, for its immediate impact on landfall that reminded us of the 2006 Katrina, then its quick turn into a tropical storm and finally its extended fallout now on the oil industry. The other major event that certainly did not surprise was this week’s OPEC+ meeting for September which decided to go ahead with baby-steps on production, despite the White House's demand that the oil producing alliance do more.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: OPEC+ held its monthly meeting this week and agreed to continue with plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of additional production in October. Further, the group increased its expectations for demand growth in 2022 by about 900,000 barrels per day, theoretically creating room to add more supply into the market next year. At this point, OPEC+ seems to be looking past economic uncertainty related to Covid cases, specifically calling out falling OECD inventories to demonstrate solid demand fundamentals and support current policy.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Once again looking at EIA data, Drilled-Uncompleted Wells (DUCs) dropped by 258 in July, led by activity in the Permian, the Eagle Ford, and in the Bakken. I expect it to drop by another 175+ in August. Oil and gas prices are at levels that induce production, and cash flow is paramount for everybody right now regardless of leverage.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Mcnulty: This is good news but surprised me a bit because I thought it would take longer. Natural gas production from shale averaged 31.9 billion cubic feet per day during the first half of 2021, and this is the highest average for a six-month period in a very long time. It ties in with the data that shows a lot of well completion activity this year.

Krishnan: Ida pummeled Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, before turning into a tropical storm. Prior to its landfall, some 95 percent of the crude and natural gas facilities on the GOM had been shuttered as a precaution. As of Wednesday noon in New York, some 80 percent of the oil production and 83 percent of the gas facilities remained shut, the U.S. Energy Department said. Surprising for a hurricane whose threat was so quickly downgraded upon impact. Some 1.2 million power outages persisted in the United States as of Thursday in the aftermath of the storm, which continued to bring floods and other carnage to the U.S. East coast through Wednesday night. Oil prices surprisingly fell in Wednesday’s New York session despite the fallout from the hurricane, OPEC’s decision not to play ball with the Biden administration and a larger-than-expected weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles. The market, however, caught up with the lag on Thursday, rallying two percent as it finally dawned on traders that the events of the day before were positive.

Seng: The remnants of Ida pounded the Northeast U.S. with severe storms that brought flooding rains and tornadoes leading to power outages and other demand related problems. October natural gas breaking the $4.70/MMBtu price level was definitely a surprise.

Donnel: The U.S. reported natural gas storage injections of only 20 billion cubic feet this week, well below expectations, leaving total storage over 220 billion cubic feet below five-year averages and pushing October contracts over $4.70. These figures were impacted by GOM production shut-ins related to Hurricane Ida, which should revert over the coming weeks, but prices will continue to receive support as inventory levels in Europe are at decade lows and LNG demand in Asia remains robust. Watch out if there is a cold winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

