Radix To Reduce Commissioning Risks With Virtual FPSO Training

Radix Software and Engineering has created a virtual FPSO training environment for a major operator with the goal of reducing risk in the asset commissioning phase by training operators in process optimization and validation of operational manuals.

According to Radix, the performance of professionals involved in the commissioning and operation of industrial units – specifically an FPSO – has been significantly impacted by the increased complexity of its units, equipment, and control systems.

With this, the risk of deviations in the execution of operational activities such as start-ups and shutdowns have increased, with impacts mainly on safety, environment contamination, and operational efficiency.

The company added that it implemented a Proof of Concept to assess the latest technologies in integrated simulators for FPSO using AVEVA tools for it. The focus was the development of training with the use of integrated simulators, for the operation and commissioning teams.

"The premise was that the teams could perform the following initial checks virtually, without assistance from the shipyard site: start-up to steady-state operation, occurrence of disturbances, shutdown procedures, failures in equipment and instruments scenarios, specific commissioning procedures, abnormal process conditions: changes in load characteristics or product specification and operation interlocks and emergency stop checks," Radix claimed.

These activities include pre-start-up alignment activities of the test separator, start-up activities and continuous operation of the test separator with the virtual plant operated for more than 5 hours and producing more than 900 cubic meters of virtual oil, and test separator shut-down activities.

"The integrated development and training of these teams in the above-mentioned activities will have a significant impact on improving the safety, operational efficiency, and emission reduction aspects of our future FPSOs. We understand that the use of simulators integrated in the commissioning and operation of an FPSO is a solution capable of optimizing processes to maximize value creation, proactively adopt technological solutions as a performance lever, and promoting value generation and resilience in the transition to low carbon,” José Ramos, Radix technical leader for the project, said.

