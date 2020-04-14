Quintana Energy to Launch Furlough Program, Capex Cuts

The segment restructuring is expected to be completed in 2Q and result in an annual cost savings of $4-$6 million.

Oilfield services company Quintana Energy Services Inc. has launched several cost-reduction maneuvers in response to current market volatility, operational disruptions related to COVID-19 and the tumultuous outlook for the U.S. onshore oil and gas industry.

Due to declining customer activity and commodity price instability, the segment restructuring, which began in late 2019, is expected to be completed in 2Q and result in an annual cost savings of $4-$6 million.

"In addition to our segment restructuring, it has become necessary for us to take further decisive actions to protect our financial strength and flexibility, while upholding our customer commitments,” Chris Baker, QES' President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a written statement. “Given current market conditions, we expect a significant drop in activity and reduced pricing and margins due to a material decrease in North American E&P spending and challenging competitor dynamics, and we expect lower pricing and activity levels to continue until we see clear signs of a commodity price recovery."

Year to date, QES has taken the following actions to reduce its cost structure:

CEO voluntary base salary reduction of 20%

Executive cash compensation to reduce by 30% to 40%

Reducing cash board compensation

Reducing overall operating expenses, overhead and other variable costs

Reducing segment compensation by up to 20%

Plan to begin a furlough program to minimize cost in balance with activity

Working with vendors to reduce costs for all products and services

Negotiating with lessors to reduce and defer fixed cost lease obligations

Idled three additional locations and both active frac spreads

Updated 2020 capital spending to $10 to $15 million, which reflects a 50% decrease from the mid-point of range of prior guidance.

Baker added, “While very difficult, a workforce reduction is a necessary step to better align with market demands. I would like to personally express my appreciation and gratitude to each of the employees affected by this decision for their commitment and service to QES.”

The company ended 4Q 2019 with a total debt balance of $21 million, $14.7 million of cash on hand, and $37.7 million of net availability under its senior secured asset‑based revolving credit facility.

Houston-based QES provides oilfield services to onshore oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all the active major basins throughout the U.S. Its primary services include: directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services.

