Qualus Acquires ADM

Qualus Corp. (Qualus), a U.S.-based power solutions firm and innovator, has acquired ADM Associates LLC (ADM), one of the nation's leading energy research, evaluation, measurement, and verification (EM&V) firms.

Qualus said in a media release that ADM brings expertise in advisory services, planning, program evaluation, regulatory compliance, energy modeling, data science, and software development, particularly in energy efficiency, demand response, and emerging technologies.

“Expanding our expertise in energy efficiency has been a key part of our strategy to further enhance our ability to provide smart, efficient, and effective comprehensive solutions to complex energy transformation challenges”, Greg Herasymuik, President and CEO of Qualus, said. “Dr. Taghi Alereza has built a strong brand supported by an impressive team, and we are honored to welcome them to Qualus and be entrusted with ADM’s legacy”.

ADM’s pioneering research for agencies such as the Department of Energy has established standards that are now industry benchmarks, Qualus noted.

The company provides a wide array of integrated services, from developing strategies to help utilities implement new energy-saving technologies, to data science and software development for advanced energy analytics and AI integration, Qualus added.

“We are very impressed with Qualus’ culture, leadership, capabilities, and strategic market position”, Alereza, ADM’s co-founder and CEO, said. “Qualus allows us to scale quickly and smartly, providing our services to more clients in the U.S. and Canada, while providing our team opportunities to grow professionally at an exciting time in our industry”.

