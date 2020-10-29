Qatargas to Automate LNG Project with Honeywell Tech

Honeywell will serve as the main instrument and control contractor for QP’s North Field East project.

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has selected Honeywell (NYSE: HON) as the main instrument and control contractor for its North Field East (NFE) project, Honeywell reported last week.

Qatargas, which is majority-owned by QP, is developing the project.

“We’re delighted to play a central role in the largest and most ambitious LNG project in the world,” remarked Tarek Nahl, Honeywell’s vice president for global strategic projects, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

NFE entails developing four new mega-trains and associated facilities to raise Qatar’s total LNG output by 43 percent – from 77 to 110 million tonnes per annum, Honeywell stated. The firm stated the project will apply its Industrial Internet of Things-enabled “LEAP” (Lean Execution for Automation Projects) methodology, which incorporates visualization, universal input/output (UIO) channel technology and cloud engineering. It added the LEAP approach offers more predictable construction costs and makes remote project engineering possible from anywhere in the world, improving collaboration and limiting travel.

Honeywell stated that it will implement smart junction boxes (SJB) technology for control and safety systems. It explained that SJB will reduce the number of instrumentation cabinets compared to previous technologies, enable faster project execution and lower installation costs. The company added that its instrumentation and control systems will be integrated throughout the NFE main control building in Ras Laffan Industrial City and its instrument technical rooms located throughout the process area. Moreover, it pointed out the project will integrate Honeywell cybersecurity technology and services.

“Our technologies will aid Qatargas in reaching its production targets more efficiently while helping it achieve its safety, reliability, security and profitability metrics,” commented Nahl.

LNG production from the new mega-trains is slated to begin in 2025, noted Honeywell. As Rigzone reported last month, Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is supplying turbomachinery for the NFE project.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.