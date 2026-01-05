QatarEnergy to Supply LNG to Egypt for Summer

QatarEnergy and Egypt's EGAS also agreed to launch talks on long-term LNG supply deals.

QatarEnergy said Sunday it had signed a deal with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co to supply up to 24 cargos of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the North African country for summer 2026.

QatarEnergy's online statement on the agreement did not specify the volume.

The state-owned companies also agreed to launch talks "on additional and long-term supplies of LNG from QatarEnergy to Egypt", said the statement on QatarEnergy's website.

QatarEnergy also said it had inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Egypt's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry "to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, with special focus on the supply of LNG from QatarEnergy to Egypt".

QatarEnergy president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said, "This agreement builds on our recent successful cooperation with Egypt particularly with respect to the supply of LNG from QatarEnergy’s portfolio".

Egypt has a "growing demand for energy to fuel its robust economic and industrial growth", Al-Kaabi said.

Qatar meanwhile expects to grow its LNG production capacity from the current 77 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) to 160 MMtpa through QatarEnergy's North Field expansion projects at home and Golden Pass LNG in the United States, Al-Kaabi declared last year.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Golden Pass Start-Up

QatarEnergy, along with partner Exxon Mobil Corp, expects to start production at Golden Pass "early" 2026, according to an online statement by their joint venture December 9, 2025.

A cool-down LNG cargo from Ras Laffan, Qatar, arrived at the export terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas, Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC said in the statement. "This cargo contributes to the next phase of commissioning and start-up activities, representing major progress toward first LNG from the Golden Pass facility", it said.

"The cool-down cargo will be used to pre-cool the terminal's LNG storage tanks and associated equipment prior to the commencement of LNG production.

"Golden Pass LNG expects to begin exporting LNG from Train 1 early in the new year".

Recently the joint venture reached an agreement with Chiyoda International Corp and McDermott LLC to amend the engineering, procurement and construction terms for the second and third trains, according to an online statement by Yokohama, Japan-based Chiyoda November 18, 2025.

Golden Pass is permitted to export the equivalent of up to 937 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas to countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and non-FTA countries on a non-additive basis. The U.S. Energy Department issued the authorizations for the non-FTA and FTA exports in April 2017 and September 2017 respectively.

QatarEnergy owns 70 percent of Golden Pass. Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil holds 30 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com