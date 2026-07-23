QatarEnergy Prepares to Extend LNG Force Majeure

QatarEnergy is preparing to further extend force majeure on liquefied natural gas shipments through mid-October, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

QatarEnergy is preparing to further extend force majeure on liquefied natural gas shipments through mid-October, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in a move that would prolong the supply shock that has disrupted the global gas market amid war in the Middle East.

Several buyers in Europe and Asia said separately they are expecting a formal notification in the coming weeks. Force majeure is declared when extraordinary situations prevent a company from fulfilling its contractual agreements.

QatarEnergy didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

In June, Qatar notified some customers in Asia and Europe of cancellations through August and September. Should the force majeure be extended again, this would further tighten the global market just as Europe and Asia compete for a limited pool of LNG, with heat lifting demand in some countries and buyers also replenishing stockpiles for the upcoming winter.

As much as one-fifth of the global LNG trade went through the Strait of Hormuz prior to the Mideast conflict.

The move from Qatar is expected after hostilities escalated in the Middle East, dampening hopes that supplies from the region will recover anytime soon. This week, the US and Iran played down the prospect of immediate peace talks, sending both European and Asian gas prices surging.