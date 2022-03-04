QatarEnergy, NAMCOR Pen Co-Op Deal For Oil And Gas Development

QatarEnergy has signed a cooperation agreement with NAMCOR following two significant oil discoveries in blocks where the duo holds interests.

Oil and gas giant QatarEnergy has signed a cooperation agreement with Namibia’s NAMCOR Exploration and Production following two significant oil discoveries in blocks where the duo holds interests.

To clarify, NAMCOR Exploration & Production is a subsidiary of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia.

QatarEnergy said that the agreement provided the framework for cooperation between the two companies to support and develop a sustainable upstream oil and gas sector in Namibia.

According to the Qatari giant, this also includes the provision of opportunities for the training and development of NAMCOR employees in industry-based skills.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo were present at the signing event which took place in Doha.

The agreement was signed by Immanuel Mulunga, the Managing Director of NAMCOR, and Khalid Mohammed Al-Hitmi, the Executive Vice President of Subsurface Development and Exploration of QatarEnergy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies also agreed to work together on investment opportunities of mutual interest in Namibia’s upstream oil and gas sector.

The agreement was signed following recent oil discoveries made in Namibia’s waters by Shell and TotalEnergies. Both companies hold stakes in the two discoveries.

Shell made the first discovery with the Graff-1 well located in Block 2913A in the Orange Basin. The discovery, according to Managing Director of Namcor Immanuel Mulunga, put to rest ‘doubts about the hydrocarbon potential of Namibia and opened a new dawn in the country’s future prosperity.’

Shell has a 45 percent interest in Block 2913A which holds the Graff-1 well. Qatar Petroleum holds 45 percent while NAMCOR holds the remaining 10 percent. QatarEnergy farmed into the block as well as block 2914B back in April of last year.

This discovery was followed by TotalEnergies drilling the Venus 1-X well located in block 2913B. The French oil firm found approximately 275 feet of net oil pay in a good quality Lower Cretaceous reservoir.

The Venus-1X discovery is operated by TotalEnergies with a 40 percent interest. QatarEnergy, Impact Oil and Gas, and NAMCOR are partners in the block with 30, 20, 10 percent, respectively. At the time of the discovery, Impact Oil and Gas said that the discovery was ‘world-class’.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com