QatarEnergy, H2Korea Pen Hydrogen Cooperation Agreement

State-owned giant QatarEnergy - formerly known as Qatar Petroleum - and Korea’s Hydrogen Convergence Alliance (H2Korea) have signed an agreement for cooperation in the field of hydrogen energy.

The agreement provides a framework of cooperation in the development of the hydrogen sector in both countries, encouraging the growth of the hydrogen industry and expansion of the hydrogen supply chain, in addition to supporting efforts within multilateral fora to accelerate cooperation for hydrogen-related technologies worldwide.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Sung-Wook Moon, the Minister for Trade, Industry, and Energy in the Republic of Korea attended the signing of the agreement, during their meeting in Doha.

In his remarks on the signing of this agreement, Al-Kaabi hailed the solid ties and historical long-term partnership between Qatar and Korea in the field of energy and expressed the mutual desire of the two countries to further build and expand on this partnership for many decades to come.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement on hydrogen to expand our strong relations into new horizons of cleaner energy including our long-established strategic partnership in the field of liquefied natural gas,” Al-Kaabi said.

“We believe hydrogen has an important role to play in the energy transition towards an affordable, reliable, and clean energy system, but only if relevant competent entities, such as QatarEnergy and H2Korea, join hands to achieve this goal,” he added

It is worth mentioning that the Hydrogen Convergence Alliance (H2Korea) is a public-private consultative body established by the Korean government in 2017 to promote and develop the hydrogen industry to achieve an early hydrogen economy society in the Republic of Korea and to act as a bridge between the public and the private sector by exploring policy tasks, supporting businesses, international cooperation projects, and public relations projects.

This is the second agreement focused on hydrogen projects in the past week. Namely, QatarEnergy and Shell agreed to pursue joint investments in blue and green hydrogen projects in the United Kingdom just a week ago.

The partners will target integrated and scalable opportunities in key sectors where hydrogen could help decarbonize, especially around industrial cluster development and for the transport sector, with a focus on the London metropolitan area.

The collaboration will exploit both companies’ expertise in delivering large and technically complex energy projects. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the UK Global Investment Summit.

