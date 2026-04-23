QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil Ship 1st Cargo from Texas LNG Project

Golden Pass LNG, designed to export about 18 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa), has dispatched its inaugural cargo.

"Marking an important step towards the project’s commencement of full commercial and export operations, the project's historic LNG cargo was safely and successfully loaded onboard QatarEnergy's Al-Qaiyyah LNG carrier, recently built in the Republic of Korea with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters [6.14 million cubic feet]", majority owner QatarEnergy said in an online statement Thursday.

The state-owned company's liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading arm, QatarEnergy Trading, will offtake 70 percent of the Texas facility's production, QatarEnergy said.

"Construction and commissioning continue on Trains 2 and 3, which are expected to come online in turn, following stable operation of Train 1", Golden Pass said separately.

QatarEnergy owns 70 percent in Golden Pass. Exxon Mobil Corp holds 30 percent.

The partners announced the start of LNG production March 30, after delays and cost increases.

"The operational phase and market entry of Golden Pass LNG will come at an important time when global energy security ranks very high on energy agendas worldwide", QatarEnergy president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said at the time.

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Last month, QatarEnergy, which has positioned Qatar as one of the world's top LNG exporting countries, said it has paused LNG operations at home and declared force majeure following what it said were military attacks on its infrastructure amid the war in the Middle East.

"Golden Pass LNG is part of a wider QatarEnergy strategy for international investments that we have been planning over the past decade", Al-Kaabi added. "It also represents a significant part of the plans announced by QatarEnergy in 2018 to invest $20 billion in the U.S. energy sector. We are now seeing the first fruits of this far-sighted strategy with the start of Golden Pass LNG".

Golden Pass is permitted to export the equivalent of up to 937 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas, or 18.1 MMtpa of LNG, to countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and non-FTA countries. The U.S. Energy Department first granted - and later amended - the non-FTA and FTA authorizations April 2017 and September 2017 respectively.

Train 1 is one of three trains planned for Golden Pass. Recently Golden Pass reached an agreement with Chiyoda Corp and McDermott International Ltd to amend the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) terms for the second and third trains, according to an online statement by Chiyoda November 18, 2025. The EPC terms for Train 1 had earlier been amended, as announced by Chiyoda November 25, 2024.

Yokohama-based Chiyoda, Houston-based McDermott and San Antonio-based Zachry Holdings Inc (ZHI) won the Golden Pass contract 2019. However, ZHI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 2024, saying Golden Pass went beyond schedule and budget. A court-approved settlement allowed ZHI to exit the contract.

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy sanctioned Golden Pass 2019 with an initial budget of over $10 billion. At the time they expected the project to start operation 2024.

Golden Pass and expansion projects in the North Field in Qatar would more than double the Gulf state's LNG capacity to 160 MMtpa, Al-Kaabi announced 2024.

According to the Energy Institute's latest "Statistical Review of World Energy", Qatar was the second-biggest LNG exporter, behind the U.S., in 2024, having shipped 106.9 billion cubic meters (3.78 trillion cubic feet).

However, on March 19, 2026, QatarEnergy said damage from missile strikes on its LNG infrastructure at home could take up to five years to repair and cost around $20 billion a year in lost revenue. The disruption affects supply to Asia and Europe, it said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com