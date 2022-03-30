QatarEnergy Enters Exxon Block Off Egypt

QatarEnergy has signed an agreement with U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil to acquire a working interest in an exploration block offshore Egypt.

The agreement is still subject to customary approvals by the government of Egypt, but if it comes to fruition, QatarEnergy will hold a 40 percent working interest in the North Marakia Offshore Block in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Qatari company said on Tuesday in a social media post that an affiliate of ExxonMobil, which is the operator of the block, will hold the remaining 60 percent working interest.

North Marakia Offshore was awarded to ExxonMobil in 2020 and covers an area of 1,870 square miles in water depths from 3,300 to 6,560 feet.

“This agreement represents another important step in establishing QatarEnergy’s presence in the Arab Republic of Egypt’s upstream oil and gas sector, and in implementing our international growth strategy,” Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President, and CEO of QatarEnergy said.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement and to work with our valued long-term partner ExxonMobil to explore exciting prospects in this promising region. We are also delighted to have the opportunity to work with EGAS and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Egyptian authorities and our partners for their valuable support and cooperation,” Minister Al-Kaabi further stated.

QatarEnergy made its initial entry into Egypt quite recently via an agreement with Shell in December 2021 to acquire working interests in two offshore exploration blocks on the Egyptian side of the Red Sea.

Exxon and QatarEnergy have other ventures they are working on together. Namely, the Qatari company also signed a farm-in agreement with ExxonMobil for an exploration license offshore Canada in October last year.

Based on this agreement, QatarEnergy will hold a 40 percent participating interest in license EL 1165A, while the remaining interest will be held by ExxonMobil’s Canadian entity.

The two companies are also working together on exploration efforts in Cyprus. Namely, the two companies completed operations on the Glaucus-2 appraisal well located in Block 10 offshore Cyprus which confirmed a high-quality gas presence earlier this month.

Apart from Block 10, Exxon and QatarEnergy hold stakes in one more Cyprus offshore license – Block 5. In December 2021, the two companies signed an exploration and production sharing contract with the government of Cyprus for Block 5. The block covers an area of 1,740 square miles in water depths of up to 8,200 feet and is adjacent to Block 10.

The award of Block 5 was immediately disputed by Turkey and by the self-proclaimed state named the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as they claimed that the license area in question violated ‘Turkey’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.’

